As the trees change colors, it's only natural that audiences return to comforting fall favorites on their TV screens. Halloween is a perfect way for TV series to show off their humor, having their characters participate in the seasonal chaos. Comedy shows in particular have the unique ability to show their characters and stories in a new light. The creepiness of the season can quickly turn to hilarity when sitcom characters are the focus.

RELATED: Movies About Witches to Watch to Prepare for 'Hocus Pocus 2'

From Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which made a habit of having progressively wilder holiday episodes, to The Big Theory, which could always be counted on to have a good old-fashioned dress-up episode, Halloween often brings out the best in sitcoms. At their best, Halloween episodes give sitcom characters a chance to either relax and enjoy the ride or dial the anarchy up to the maximum and make next to no sense at all. Both options make for an epic viewing experience.

'Superstore' (S03E5: "Sal's Dead")

Superstore was a gem of a show, tapping into the lived experiences of the working class across America. Anyone who has worked retail will instantly recognize the authentic situations in which these characters found themselves. In "Sal's Dead", the show was able to mock the death of a character who was a predator while also setting up a new romance.

What made "Sal's Dead" so funny was its commitment to several bits. First, having customers and staff repeatedly mistake Sal's body for a grotesque Halloween decoration was only funny because of how horrible this character was. This episode also saw the return of Dina's iconic sexy police officer costume, which never got old. Finally, Jonah and Kelly proved how well they played off of each other comedically, even though they were never meant to be together.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (S2E04: "Halloween II")

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's "Halloween II" featured Captain Raymond Holt getting his revenge after being bested by Jake Peralta the previous year. It's clear that Holt had been planning this heist for an entire year. The plots may have gotten more complex and nonsensical with each Halloween episode, but "Halloween II" was a tightly packed revenge heist.

This was a hilarious follow-up to the show's first Halloween episode and set the stage for future Halloween entries. It proved that Brooklyn Nine-Nine could narrow in on small details, making them hilariously significant. This episode also allowed the characters to play off of one another and demonstrate once again why this cast was always such a strong ensemble.

'Ghosts' (S1E05: "Halloween")

There's hardly a more perfect series than Ghosts to truly dive into the spookiness and silliness of the Halloween season. In its inaugural Halloween-specific episode, Ghosts made full use of the fact that two living people inhabit a dilapidated estate haunted by ghosts. The ghosts chase off rogue trick-or-treaters and then blame those same children when part of the property goes up in flames.

RELATED: The Creepiest Villains From Kids' Show, Ranked

This episode cements the relationship between Rose McIver's Sam and the ghosts only she can see. It sets up a situation where the ghosts show themselves off, and show how hilarious they can be. They can lie to protect themselves, which is funnier because there's nothing the living can do to them or about them.

'Modern Family' (S4E05: "Open House of Horrors")

Modern Family's Halloween-themed episodes were always reasonably strong. "Open House of Horrors" was a highlight, however. Claire, a Halloween aficionado, has been asked by her neighbors to keep her haunted house child-friendly. Hilarity ensues when she proves to everyone how spooky she can be by doing just that.

This was an excellent opportunity to flip many of the show's tropes and expand the characters' lore. Phil, who always deserves better gets done dirty yet again by his family by being the victim of the final prank. He took it like a champ, as always which adds to his charm.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (S6E07: "Who Got Dee Pregnant?")

Image via FX

The Gang of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has to piece together the events of a hazy Halloween party after Dee reveals that she's pregnant. What starts as a mockery of Dee's changing physical condition becomes a genuine mystery to recreate a wild night.

RELATED: Best Werewolf Movies and TV Shows to Watch Only Under a Full Moon

This is a classic It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia whodunit. In true Charlie fashion, he makes everything worse while just trying to help. The remembrances of the Halloween party in question get progressively zanier. The ultimate resolution is a return to normal, making the preceding journey funnier.

'Parks and Recreation' (S5E05: "Halloween Surprise")

Parks and Recreation always found a balance between heart and humor. This is clear in "Halloween Surprise". This episode featured everything from a heart attack, trick-or-treating one week after Halloween, and Donna's live-tweeting a movie loudly and proudly.

This episode is truly the best of Parks and Recreation. Ron being dragged along for trick-or-treating and leaving two children crying would have been funny enough. The humor accentuates the emotional moments, including discussions of the future and Ben finally proposing to Leslie, making the laughs that much sweeter.

'The Office' (S7E06: "Costume Contest")

Pam challenges The Office crew of Dunder Mifflin to a costume contest. As a prize, she offers a Scranton-area coupon book with $15,000 in savings. This leads employees to think that the book itself is worth $15,000.

RELATED: 'The Office' and 6 More of the Best Mockumentary Sitcoms on TV

The progressively outlandish costumes alone make this a hilarious Halloween entry. The effort everyone goes to obtain a simple coupon book is classic The Office humor. Finally, this episode's cold open, featuring Stanley noticing literally nothing, is absolutely iconic.

'That 70s Show' (S3E4: "Too Old To Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die")

That 70's Show was always different when it came to re-inventing the sitcom genre. The show's second Halloween episode was no exception. With Fez - in a black lingerie costume reminiscent of The Rocky Horror Picture Show - the mystery the group has to solve goes from funny to scary.

One thing that makes this particular Halloween adventure so memorable is its nods to classic Hitchcock films, like Psycho, The Birds, and North by Northwest. The tension only adds to the comedy. The fact that it's this cast of characters paying tribute to these makes the entire thing comical.

'The Big Bang Theory' (S1E06: "The Middle Earth Paradigm")

In the early, early days of The Big Bang Theory, the sitcom tried its hand at Halloween. Leonard confronts Penny's brute of a boyfriend, Kurt. In the process, not only does hilarity ensue, but this relationship is established as the one to cheer for the rest of the series.

This was arguably when the cast of The Big Bang Theory came together. Leonard never had a chance against Kurt. However, the way he was willing to put himself on the line in the most outlandish way gave viewers laughs and established his sweetness.

'Community' (S4E02: "Paranormal Parentage")

Community consistently re-invented the concept of TV shenanigans. In "Paranormal Parentage," the Study Group had to rescue Pierce from his own panic room before attending their Halloween party. A live-action tribute to Scooby-Doo ensues.

Abed was always among the best of Community and that's true here. How The Study Group each embodies a member of the Scooby-Doo franchise is funny on its own. The progressively less believable puzzles just add to the humor and chaos.

NEXT: The Best Underrated Asian Horror Movies to Watch During Halloween Season