Superheroes are strong. They are courageous. They exude power and awesomeness... and they can be pretty darn funny, also. So, while humor is not necessarily the number one thing we think of when we think of superheroes, it is something that we have come to truly love and appreciate in them.

Whether it is the awkward nature of Paul Rudd as Ant-Man or the self-deprecating humor of Ryan Reynolds in, well, anything, heroes with humor are always fan favorites. Bringing these elements of humor to the superhero genre really does make all the difference in the world.

'The Mask' (1994)

While not a traditional superhero flick, The Mask really does tap into that superhero goodness! When Jim Carrey's shy bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss puts that mask on, he gained the wackiest superpowers that this world has ever seen: he was bulletproof, he was elastic and flexible beyond reason, and he could dance a mean salsa!

If you are looking for a superhero movie that really did break the mold and paved its own path, this is definitely the one for you; it has everything you could possibly ask for in a superhero movie. Such a classic, and such a great choice to split your sides laughing all night.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)

In what could be considered a buddy-team-up film, Thor: Ragnarok shines with the fun chemistry between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). On top of the silliness that those two bring to the screen, we get the additional inspired goofiness of Jeff Goldblum.

Despite some of the more violent events that take place in the film, it is hard to not be excited about the humor and the vibrant colors throughout. Marvel did an amazing job bringing lightness and humor back to this particular thread of the franchise after the dreary nature of The Dark World.

'Shazam!’ (2019)

The humor of this film is so very relatable, at least for teenage boys that is, simply, because Shazam! is a teenage boy. Regardless of whether he is in teen boy or adult superhero form, he is a teen boy at heart, and as such, exudes all the hilarity of immature humor.

Zachary Levi as the titular superhero really does a great job showing that even adults can be ridiculous like their teen counterparts. It is a delight to see him engage such silliness, and to enjoy how well he can carry such a film with the support of an amazing cast.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (2018)

Paul Rudd brought the heat again with this amazing sequel. Continuing on with his awkward humor, he absolutely slayed at bringing Scott Lang (Ant-Man) to life. Combine his amazing comedic timing with the addition of the immeasurably hilarious Randall Park and Michael Peña.

The casting for this film is truly flawless, from the serious sequences to the perfectly timed and occasionally elaborate and drawn-out jokes. While not considered a ‘comedy’ by genre, this is one of Marvel’s greatest comedic accomplishments to date.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

In 2014, James Gunn gave the world one of the greatest gifts ever: Guardians of the Galaxy. Following the titular team, Gunn perfected the hilarious superhero film with this and has forever blasted his way into fans' hearts as an absolute master of the genre.

Guardians stars the uniformly excellent Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as rag-tag misfits that have the most amazing comedic timing, and the most fantastic and nonsensical one-liners. There is even a truly delightful and ridiculous galaxy-saving dance-off.

‘Deadpool’ (2016)

After too many years to count, Ryan Reynolds was finally able to get this film made, and he was able to make it the way that he always wanted to. The ‘merc with a mouth’, as he’s known, Deadpool came to life through the talents of Reynolds and the dynamite supporting cast.

This was a welcome redirect from the failed attempt to bring this character to life in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Years later, the world was graced with this action-packed and hilarious R-rated version of Deadpool, and fans are eternally grateful.

'Kick-Ass’ (2010)

Not a typical superhero film, Kick-Ass follows Dave Lizewski (Aaron Johnson) as he follows in the path of his beloved comic books and attempts to become a real-life superhero. In a truly unfortunate, but hilarious turn of events, his first endeavor into crime-fighting sees him stabbed and then hit by a car.

Seeing Aaron Johnson, Nicolas Cage, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Chloe Grace Moretz all dressed as superhero vigilantes is not something that should be missed. While definitely not as-family friendly as some other superhero movies, this is truly a great film and the jokes and one-liners never stop! Let's just hope when they reboot it, it is as good as the original.

'The Incredibles’ (2004)

It is safe to say that Disney and Pixar really hit a historic home run with The Incredibles. While it was clearly a movie made for kids, there were so many elements and jokes that made it perfect for adults, as well. The Incredibles follows the Parr family as they figure out how to live "normal" lives despite their super abilities and mentalities.

With the voice talents of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Jason Lee, and Samuel L. Jackson, this movie is a non-stop rollercoaster of fun, excitement, and hilarity from start-to-finish.

'Iron Man’ (2008)

While there had been other superhero movies before, this (along with decidedly darkerThe Dark Knight the same summer) is the one that truly jump-started the superhero movie renaissance of the modern era. In his origin-story film, Robert Downey, Jr. perfectly performed the part of Tony Stark/Iron Man, and our hearts have never been the same again.

Downey, Jr. brought about his snarky (or perhaps we should call it, ‘Starky’) humor along for the ride and forever became the one-and-only Tony Stark. No one could have played the part better, and no one ever will. He brought the perfect sarcasm and deadpan humor to show how irritatingly lovable Stark can be.

‘Mystery Men’ (1999)

Quite possibly one of the weirdest superhero movies ever made, Mystery Men follows Ben Stiller as Mr. Furious - a superhero whose only power is his rage - as he builds a team to go out and actually save the day. What makes this film hilarious is not only the amazing cast (Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, Greg Kinnear, Janeane Garofalo, Paul Reubens, and many more), but the fact that their superpowers make literally no sense at all.

Stiller is just angry, Azaria uses kitchen cutlery very well, Macy is just a quarry worker with a shovel, Garofalo wields a bowling ball, and Reubens simply has flatulence that makes people pass out. This movie is beyond ridiculous and because of that, is an absolute powder keg of fun.

