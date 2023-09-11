The teen years are ones that can be plagued with anxiety and worrying about what to wear, where to go, and who to hang out with. The dramas of this season of life seem endless, but then so do the jokes and laughter that keep us going in the more serious and difficult times.

The film industry has given us the amazing gift of teen movies that showcase the real-life struggles and hilarious moments that are likely all too familiar. Whether it is a group of kids in detention, a few friends ditching school for the day, or a bunch of teens creating a fake college, these teen movies touch on some of the funniest ideas imaginable.

10 ‘Heathers’ (1989)

When you put young Christian Slater on the screen with a young Winona Ryder in a film about the dangers of worrying too much about social status in high school, you have got an absolute dynamite film. While the subjects of depression, suicide, and murder are all very difficult topics, the black comedy of Heathers helps put these anxieties at ease.

RELATED: From 'Mean Girls' to 'Heathers': 9 Iconic Movies (And 1 Iconic Album) That Influenced ‘Do Revenge'

Ultimately, the film touches on each of these topics and does so with a graceful and comedic approach. Along with Ryder and Slater, the film also includes the talents of Shannon Doherty and the wonderful Renee Estevez, the sister of Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez. The film was ahead of its time, and it was truly a hilarious look at some serious subject matter.

9 ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ (1999)

While it is billed as a romantic teen comedy, it absolutely holds up to the comedy part of its name and does not disappoint. 10 Things I Hate About You was marketed as a modern take on Shakespeare’s own comedy, The Taming of the Shrew. Though Shakespeare is considered old-fashioned, this film is anything but.

With an unparalleled cast of Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, and the late but truly remarkable Heath Ledger, the film packs a marvelous punch of talent. Some of the most incredible comedic moments come from the fantastic David Krumholtz. It is truly a wonderful and hilarious film.

8 ‘Clueless’ (1995)

Talk about a film that defined a generation. Clueless is a film that has meant the world to boys and girls of all ages for almost the last thirty years. With quality catchphrases such as "Ugh! As if!" coming from this 1990s masterpiece, it makes perfect sense that this film is as remarkable as it is.

RELATED: From Clueless' to 'High School Musical': 10 Movies To Watch If You Miss High School

With Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, and an incredible ensemble cast including Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, Stacey Dash, and Jeremy Sisto, Clueless packs a double punch of hilarity and wit. Teens and adults alike learned how to truly appreciate the "valley girl" mentality from this film, making it a pop culture hit.

7 ‘The Breakfast Club’ (1985)

It is likely one of the most recognizable teen movies of the last half-century. Known for the amazing soundtrack, the groundbreaking mentality of showcasing how differences bring us together, and really letting the world see how important it is to step outside our comfort zones from time to time.

In the incredible film The Breakfast Club, we see an athlete (Emilio Estevez), a brain (Anthony Michael Hall), a criminal (Judd Nelson), a princess (Molly Ringwald), and a "basket case" (Ally Sheedy) endure detention together. The hilarious conversations and pranks that occur show that despite our differences, we can choose to have fun together.

6 ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

In this teen coming-of-age comedy, we get to follow the lives of Brad (Judge Reinhold), Stacy (Jennifer Jason Leigh), Mike (Robert Romanus), and Jeff (Sean Penn). Each of their stories is different and holds its own set of hilarious encounters.

RELATED: From Miss Trunchbull to Patches O'Houlihan: The 10 Meanest Teachers in Movies

The timeless film has gone on to receive consistent recognition, and in 2005, Fast Times at Ridgemont High was even selected to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry. The Library of Congress cited that the film was culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant — and it truly is.

5 ‘Superbad’ (2007)

Image via Colombia Pictures

From the wonderfully twisted mind of Judd Apatow came the quirky comedy Superbad of 2007, with Jonah Hill and Michael Cera at the helm. It follows the two teens about to graduate high school, looking to score big at a party with some of the girls in their school.

The film also stars Emma Stone and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, with small guest appearances from Seth Rogen and Bill Hader. The film was a box office success, drawing in audiences because it poked fun at an awkward time in a lot of people's lives.

4 ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off’ (1986)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Audiences envied the effortless charm exuded by high-school slacker and prankster Ferris Bueller. This 1986 John Hughes teen comedy follows Ferris ditching school with his friends to spend the day on various wild adventures.

RELATED: Was ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Based on a True Story?

During the day of hooky, Ferris (Matthew Broderick), Cameron (Alan Ruck), and Sloane (Mia Sara) enjoy the excitement at the Sears Tower, Wrigley Field, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Along with the unforgettable Jeffrey Jones as Mr. Rooney, this film is hilarious and makes audiences wish they were as daring and adventurous as Ferris and his friends.

3 ‘Lady Bird’ (2017)

Image via IAC Films

In her directorial debut, Greta Gerwig blessed the world with Lady Bird, a fresh take on the traditionally played-out coming-of-age films that the world has seen enough of through the years. The film stars Saoirse Ronan as Christine "Lady Bird," and the film follows her budding and struggling relationships with friends and specifically with her mother.

The film is littered with moments of laughter and extreme emotional heart tugs, and the entire thing is filled with entertainment. With the incomparable Laurie Metcalf as Lady Bird's mother, there are some truly incredible moments of emotional redemption and peace.

2 ‘Dazed and Confused’ (1993)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Some of today’s most sought-after actors and actresses had small roles in this drug-tinged teen comedy. Today’s heavy hitters, such as Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Cole Hauser, and Matthew McConaughey, all came together for this magnificent movie adventure.

RELATED: 'Dazed and Confused' Cast: Where Are They Now?

The general plot of Dazed and Confused is to just follow the misadventures and excitements of several teens on their last day of school in 1976. Despite being a box office flop, the film has become a cult classic with teens and adults alike, praising the close-to-home depiction of what it is truly like for teens in 1976 Texas.

1 ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ (2004)

The film that truly surprised everyone was Napoleon Dynamite. An incredible independent film about a nerdy high school kid named Napoleon (Jon Heder), his even more nerdy brother, Kip (Aaron Ruell), and their ridiculous Uncle Rico (Jon Gries). The film was a wild success and continues to entertain audiences as a classic.

Also joining the already amazing cast are Efren Ramirez, Tina Majorino, Haylie Duff, Diedrich Bader, and several others. The film was a box office success, earning multiple awards for comedy, acting, original score, and multiple Teen Choice Awards. Napoleon Dynamite is a remarkable film in that it is one of the funniest teen movies despite its incredibly simplistic story.

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Underrated Teen Movies of the '90s, Ranked