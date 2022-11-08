When it comes to holiday episodes, 90s sitcoms did them best. These sitcoms were more family-based and had life lessons coated with humor. At the time it felt wholesome and more intimate as if viewers were joining the characters on Thanksgiving or Christmas. Sure, these shows may seem a bit cheesy now, but they all had memorable moments that many Reddit users remember today.

Related:Shows From The 90s That Deserve A Serious Reboot

The episodes on this list showed up numerous times on Reddit when searching for the best Thanksgiving episodes from 90s sitcoms. They are classic episodes that many fans will remember and maybe even watch again because they were that good.

The One With Chandler in a Box - Friends (Season 4, Episode 8)

While watching Friends, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) have always been a dynamic duo. So when their friendship is put to the test over a girl, things get weird on Thanksgiving. In order to earn Joey's forgiveness Chandler lies in a wooden box for six hours after kissing Kathy (Paget Brewster) while they were dating.

Related:Matthew Perry's Best Episodes of 'Friends'

This episode turns into a mixed bag of funny interactions, as everything happens at once in Monica's (Courtney Cox) apartment. Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) have a little spat over gifts, while Phoebe is concerned about the food. Monica embarrassed herself in front of Richard's (Tom Selleck) son. But all eyes are on Chandler and Joey, hoping they can repair their friendship.

Talking Turkey - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Season 1, Episode 12)

Whenever there is a family gathering in the Banks' household conversations get really intense. But that doesn't stop the humor from coming through. In this Thanksgiving episode, Will's (Will Smith) mother visits for the holidays and puts the kids to work preparing Thanksgiving dinner.

After living the lavish lifestyle with the Banks, Will's mother takes notice and decides to teach the children what hard work means. She puts them to work in the kitchen, and it's hilarious to watch all of them cook Thanksgiving dinner for the first time. Will does take charge, but it's still such a mess, even though they take pride in their work.

Thanksgiving Orphans - Cheers (Season 5, Episode 9)

Cheers is an under-appreciated sitcom. Many actors came out of that show and did some great work after they left. This Thanksgiving episode is considered one of the funniest because Diane (Shelley Long) puts the whole group together at Carla's (Rhea Perlman) new home. While Diane is one of the few graduate students to be selected by one of her professors. Carla agrees to a potluck dinner, with Norm (George Wendt) in charge of the turkey.

Related:TV's Best Workplace Relationships

They all vow to make this the best Thanksgiving ever. But the guest list becomes a problem at the dinner table, it is still a memorable evening for all of them. It always happens that there are uninvited guests for holiday dinners, and those guests make it entertaining for the core family members.

Turkey Day - Boy Meets World (Season 4, Episode 10)

Even though Boy Meets World relies heavily on how to educate Cory (Ben Savage), Shawn (Rider Strong) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) along with their audience, there is still some humor to be found. After learning about prejudice among the tribes of Africa, Cory and Shawn want to have their families celebrate Thanksgiving together.

Cory and Shawn come from two different families, and it is explored in this episode. What this episode teaches audiences is that it doesn't matter where you come from, as long as people are kind and supportive of one another. It deals with financial and family issues which makes for a strong Thanksgiving episode.

Thanksgiving in Hawaii Part 1 - Sister, Sister (Season 3, Episode 9)

Tia and Tamara Mowry really did own the 90s and their show Sister, Sister had some pretty funny episodes. This Part 1 had Terrence and his new girlfriend show up at the Hawaiian condo where Lisa (Jackée Harry) is staying during Thanksgiving. When Tia and Tamera escape to Hawaii, the sisters wanted to have a little getaway because the holidays are tough.

Naturally, the escape doesn't go well when Terrence shows up and turns everything upside down for the girls. His new girlfriend sends them spiraling and makes for a fun episode because of their reactions.

The Miracle of Thanksgiving - Full House (Season 1, Episode 9)

Much like Boy Meets World, Full House was filled with life lessons and important conversations with family. This became a classic Tanner tradition where everyone pitched into make the meal. But because it was their first Thanksgiving without their mother, the girls try to make it special by making their favorite dishes.

It's definitely an emotional episode, but watching Joey (Dave Coulier) and Jesse (John Stamos) try to cook is by far the most entertaining. Unfortunately, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) doesn't cook the turkey and as they are about to eat, it's still frozen. When guests show up uninvited with a hot turkey, Danny (Bob Saget) plots to bribe them to save the day.

Bart vs. Thanksgiving - The Simpsons (Season 2, Episode 7)

In the earlier seasons of The Simpsons viewers were getting to know all the characters. Bart (Nancy Cartwright) was still very much a troublemaker and when he gets into an argument with Lisa (Yeardley Smith) on Thanksgiving, he runs away. Lisa has always been a straight-A student who is the more intellectual of her siblings.

Related:Ranking the Best 90s Sitcom Families

She builds a beautiful centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Bart comes in to terrorize the table. He feels entitled that he will still get Thanksgiving dinner, but Homer (Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (Julie Cavner) send him to his room without the meal. Bart then runs away and explores the town to see what everyone else is doing.

The Mom and Pop Store - Seinfeld (Season 6, Episode 8)

Like all Seinfeld episodes, it starts as something small and snowballs into a bigger issue. Essentially being a show about nothing. Every character is focused on something different in this episode; George (Jason Alexander) thinks his new convertible was owned by Jon Voight, Kramer (Michael Richards) tries to save a small shoe-repair business, and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) answers a radio quiz, enabling Mr. Pitt to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, and Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) tries to solve the mystery of whether he's invited to Tim Whatley's Pre-Thanksgiving party.

The four of them experience very different Thanksgivings but come together to share their problems in one of their funniest holiday episodes.

A Lilith Thanksgiving - Frasier (Season 4, Episode 7)

Sometimes Thanksgiving needs to be a bit different to make it memorable. Niles' (David Hyde Pierce) wanted a 'rustic' Thanksgiving (complete with mints on pillows) and it doesn't happen. Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) and Niles try to get Frederick into a good school, while Daphne (Jane Leeves) visits her uncle, and Roz (Peri Gilpin) is house-sitting for Frasier (Kelsey Grammer).

Things start to go wrong on both ends: Frasier damages a valuable chair, Frederick gets injured while playing with Martin (John Mahoney), while Lilith and Niles pester the Professor of the school. Everything unexpected happens on Thanksgiving including placing characters in unlikely situations to cause tension. This is one of the funniest holiday episodes from Frasieras things really don't go according to plan.

A Bundy Thanksgiving - Married With Children (Season 11, Episode 6)

In Al's (Ed O'Neill) childhood, it was a tradition to eat aunt Maddie's potato pie on Thanksgiving, so he takes a trip with Griff (Harold Sylvester) to see her in order to buy some pie. Unfortunately for Al, Maddie had passed away. Meanwhile, Jefferson (Ted McGinley) can't find a turkey for Marcy because they've sold out, and then a stray turkey just happens to follow Kelly (Christina Applegate) home.

Related Link: The Funniest Running Gags in Married With Children, Ranked

What begins as an emotional episode for Al turns into a very unconventional Thanksgiving because of Kelly's decision-making with the turkey. It's hard to believe that Married... With Children eleven seasons and had one of its best holiday episodes in the final one. Kelly has no idea what to do with the stray turkey, and they take turns trying to figure out a way to kill it, but they are too scared to do it.

Next:Best Family Sitcoms Of the 2000s, Ranked