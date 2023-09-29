The Big Bang Theory is a beloved sitcom that charmed audiences for over a decade, offering an unparalleled blend of scientific intellect and sidesplitting humor. With its quirky characters, witty dialogues, and clever pop culture references, the show delivered countless hilarious moments that have left an indelible mark on television history.

From Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) eccentric antics to Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) outrageous escapades, the show's funniest episodes capture the essence of the show's comedic brilliance. While there are plenty of episodes that solidified The Big Bang Theory as a true masterpiece of humor, it's worth exploring the ones that brought science and laughter together in perfect harmony, from Season 3's "The Staircase Implementation" to Season 7's "The Cooper Extraction."

10 "The Staircase Implementation"

Season 3, Episode 22 (2009)

"The Staircase Implementation" starts with Leonard and Sheldon fighting over the thermostat, as expected from any great episode of TBBT. Penny (Kaley Cuoco) calls him crazy for putting up with Sheldon, so he quickly regales the story of how they became roommates in the first place and how it has been good for him in certain situations. The plot includes Leonard dodging a bullet when Sheldon saves him from the clutches of a North Korean spy, letting him move in when needed, and eventually growing on Leonard as a roommate and buddy.

Seeing Leonard's futile efforts to fix the staircase over the years, with him falling down the stairs and being attacked by a pigeon has surely brought some side-splitting laughs to fans. It's full of absurd moments and physical comedy that make it a top-tier episode. Plus, it's a delight seeing how the friendship between Leonard and Sheldon started and bloomed.

9 "The Panty Piñata Polarization"

Season 2, Episode 7 (2008)

The comedic chaos in the episode "The Panty Piñata Polarization" ensues when Penny barges into Sheldon's room, wanting to watch America's next top model. Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) ignite their chivalrous streak by tracking down the top models and attempting to woo them while Leonard tries to make sense of the situation. Meanwhile, Penny and Sheldon are having their own chaotic debacle after she takes one of his onion rings and gets herself struck out of Sheldon's apartment after sitting in his spot on the couch.

The episode has an outrageous premise, which sees the conflict between Penny and Sheldon quickly escalate. They both know how to get at each other, with Penny using all the available washing machines during Sheldon's laundry day and Sheldon creating a pinata out of Penny's underwear. But while it's funny seeing Penny and Sheldon get at each other, it eventually ends when Leonard gives Penny Sheldon's kryptonite: his mother's number.

8 "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis"

Season 2, Episode 11 (2008)

This episode humorously dives into gift-giving dynamics during Christmas, mostly centered around Sheldon. When Penny presents Sheldon with an autographed napkin from Leonard Nimoy, Sheldon's meticulous nature sends him on a comical quest to find the ideal way to reciprocate Penny's kindness. Meanwhile, Leonard is filled with jealousy and insecurity as a renowned physicist is seemingly interested in Penny.

Sheldon's journey to finding the perfect gift leads to hilarious attempts, including an awkward gift exchange with Penny where Sheldon buys gift baskets of varying values to figure out which one best matches her gift. Eventually, Sheldon lands on the right gift that he rarely gives: a hug. It's a must-watch episode for those who want to see the genuine friendship and connection between Penny and Sheldon.

7 "The Nerdvana Annihilation"

Season 1, Episode 14 (2008)

The group of friends stumbles upon a time machine prop replica, triggering an unexpected and entertaining chain of events. When the time machine reaches Sheldon's apartment, their competitive nature ignites, sparking a heated bidding war. It's funny to watch the playful rivalry between the friends as they all have a deep passion for geeky collectibles.

While the boys are on a timeline of their own, Penny faces her distress. She missed her work shift, resulting in an unpaid day, after going through with Sheldon's plan of taking the stairs in the next building because the boys were bringing the machine up to the apartment. The way Penny rants about the guys' new toy, calling it as something "Elton John would drive through the Everglades" is memorable and particularly funny.

6 "The Adhesive Duck Deficiency"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2009)

Image via CBS

In "The Adhesive Duck Deficiency," the group's dynamics take a comedic turn when Penny slips in the bathtub and dislocates her shoulder. Unfortunately for Penny, Leonard, Raj, and Howard are out in the desert observing a meteor shower, with her unable to call anyone she trusts for immediate help. In an unexpected sequence of events, Sheldon, who is usually socially challenged, comes to her rescue. Overcoming his awkwardness, he drives Penny to the hospital.

The episode manages to make viewers laugh by highlighting more funny interactions between Penny and Sheldon, as well as the reaction of the boys after getting high due to eating cookies laced with marijuana. While Penny and Sheldon are dealing with her shoulder emergency, the guys are having a campfire and eventually run out of food, only to be saved by a care package from Leonard's mother. When Penny and Sheldon are home, she asks Sheldon to sing "Soft Kitty" so that she'll feel better, providing a warm but hilarious moment between the beloved TBBT duo.

5 "The Hamburger Postulate"

Season 1, Episode 5 (2007)

In the episode "The Hamburger Postulate," the boys are seen giving their order to Penny at the Cheesecake Factory when they bump into Leslie (Sara Gilbert). She tells Leonard about the physics department needing a cellist for their orchestra, and he jumps at the chance to play since he is a cellist himself. It's entertaining to see Leonard scramble when Penny asks about the history between Leonard and Leslie, seeing as the scientist has been constantly pining for Penny.

As Leonard navigates his newfound romantic territory, Sheldon's interference becomes increasingly evident, creating funny and cringe-worthy moments. The episode humorously underscores the challenges of balancing personal relationships with the quirks of Sheldon's personality. The show's knack for blending relatable situations with the unique dynamic of the characters is further on display in the episode, especially since it took full advantage of Sheldon's lack of social awareness.

4 "The Love Car Displacement"

Season 4, Episode 13 (2011)

There are plenty of amusing episodes in the fourth season of The Big Bang Theory, but the episode "The Love Car Displacement" takes the cake. It sees the gang embark on a trip to a science panel in San Francisco. Penny, who is now considered Amy's (Mayim Bialik) best friend, joins the group after scoring an all-expense-paid spa package. The journey begins with Sheldon's detailed orientation for the trip, causing some amusement. As the trip unfolds, Sheldon's peculiarities come to the front, leading Penny to challenge his authority as the "road trip god."

A series of room-sharing shenanigans occur at the hotel, with Penny and Amy ending up as roommates. Another source of funny awkward interactions and unexpected interruptions in the episode is Leonard and Penny's romantic tension, especially when the former tries to initiate intimacy with the latter. The episode culminates in a chaotic and hilarious drive back, with Leonard's speeding attracting the attention of the police.

3 "The Cooper Extraction"

Season 7, Episode 11 (2013)

"The Cooper Extraction" is a special episode that explores an alternate reality where Sheldon never existed. Sheldon announces that his sister is about to give birth and that he is about to head home to Texas. Despite Sheldon's reluctance to witness childbirth, his absence leads to an unconventional Christmas tree decorating party, with rules discarded due to his absence.

The funniest parts of the episode involve each character imagining what their lives would be like without the presence of Sheldon. For example, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) envisions that Howard is still living with his mother, meanwhile, Leonard and Raj imagine themselves turning to food for comfort. While there are plenty of hilarious scenarios that the gang has invented in their head, the episode is touching as it shows how important Sheldon is to them.

2 "The Troll Manifestation"

Season 8, Episode 14 (2015)

Season 8 of The Big Bang Theory elicited plenty of laughs. The episode "The Troll Manifestation" takes a look at Leonard and Penny discussing Leonard's work with a particle detector and super-fluids over dinner. Leonard gets excited about a theory involving a super-fluid vacuum, and he rushes off to share it with Sheldon. Sheldon's response is positive, and he gives Leonard a sticker as encouragement. Later, Leonard wakes up to find Sheldon has turned their concept into a research paper. They publish it online, leading to a positive reception and a brief encounter with an internet troll.

The episode was particularly funny as it showcased how the socially inept Sheldon and the insecure Leonard dealt with internet troll comments. What's more, the comment from the internet troll really got to them, especially when it called Leonard and Sheldon clowns. However, the kicker of the episode is perhaps the revelation of who the troll was: Professor Stephen Hawking — which understandably befuddled Leonard and Sheldon.

1 "The Opening Night Excitation"

Season 9, Episode 11 (2016)

Star Wars fever grips the guys in the episode "The Opening Night Excitation." Despite technical hurdles, Sheldon and his crew snag opening night tickets. Torn between the premiere and Amy's birthday, Sheldon chooses Amy, influenced by a dream (and a nudge from Arthur Jeffries). Seeking the perfect gift, he learns the most meaningful gift is closeness. And after some awkward fumbling, Sheldon and Amy share their first intimate moment.

The episode is funny and enjoyable due to Sheldon's intense obsession with Star Wars, which pushes him to go to extreme measures just so he can score some tickets. Will Wheaton also makes a cameo in the episode, which provides some meta-humor for fans of Star Trek. However, Sheldon and Amy's relationship milestone is perhaps the central source of humor in the episode, as it's funny to watch them navigate their relationship and try to be intimate together. The reactions of the gang are also priceless, especially Penny's and Bernadette's.

