"Hello, everyone. You know, Halloween is a very strange holiday. Personally, I don't understand it. Kids worshiping ghosts, pretending to be devils. Things on TV that are completely inappropriate for younger viewers...things like the following half hour."

This is Marge's opening warning to the audience in the first "Treehouse of Horror," which premiered October 25th, 1990 in Season 2 of The Simpsons. Since then, the show has released 34 Halloween-themed episodes with nearly 100 individual horror parodies, homages, and Twilight Zone references. As Halloween nears, Reddit users have been discussing their favorite installments of the three-decade-old series. So here are the 10 funniest "Treehouse of Horror" segments.

'Bad Dream House' (Season 2)

The one that started it all. One part Poltergeist, one part The Amityville Horror, this segment follows the Simpson family as they move into a suspiciously affordable house. But there are a few catches. The walls bleed, there's a portal in the kitchen, and the house literally tells them to "GET OUT." Though the first installment, 'Bad Dream House' is a fully realized Treehouse of Horror (ToH) story. And it's absolutely packed with jokes, including what might be the greatest one-sided telephone call in the show's history:

"Mr. Plute? Homer Simpson here. When you sold me this house you forgot to mention one little thing. You didn't tell me it was built on an Indian burial ground!...No! You didn't!...Well, that's not my recollection!...Yeah, well... all right, good-bye. (hangs up) He says he mentioned it five or six times."

'The Raven' (Season 2)

A work of pure art, in the spirit of Looney Tunes' opera episodes, The Simpsons' tackled Edgar Allen Poe in their first Treehouse of Horror finale.

There's almost no original dialogue in this scene, outside the rare Homer interjection or the one time Bart, the titular Raven, says "Eat My Shorts." The short segment is given extra heft from its narrator, James Earl Jones, who's a frequent ToH. Jones is never better than here thought, where his legendary voice is secretly giving a great reading beneath the comedy. And also, obviously, it's just funny to watch Homer chase around raven Bart.

'Clown Without Pity' (Season 4)

"The doll's trying to kill me and the toaster's been laughing at me!" It's difficult to describe these segments without either A: explaining the brilliance of the jokes, rendering them completely unfunny. Or B: resorting to laundry lists of jokes.

"Clown Without Pity" is a prime candidate for the latter. From beginning to end, the jokes come fast and thick. ("We sell forbidden objects from places men fear to tread. We also sell frozen yogurt, which I call fro-gurt!") Not to mention Homer opening the door on Milhouse, the bottomless pit gag, or the "that's good -- that's bad" bit with the creepy shop owner.

'King Homer' (Season 4)

Another segment Reddit can't get enough is the second in season 4: "King Homer." This story is a faithful parody of King Kong, right down to the black-and-white photography. Of course, Homer plays the famous ape and Marge takes the place of the Fay Ray damsel.

Less spooky than others, more silly than some, this segment captured the Simpsons writers' penchant for classic cinema references (as will also be seen later on this list). And there's no moment funnier than Homer's big reveal on Broadway when Barney shouts, "Wow! Look at the size of that platform!"

'Dial 'Z' for Zombies' (Season 4)

Another Reddit favorite. Bart and Lisa accidentally bring the dead back to life, and zombies run amok in downtown Springfield. This George Romero tribute felt long overdue, even in Season 4. Who doesn't want to see the Simpsons versus the Living Dead?

It's no surprise the Internet still loves this segment. It's filled with all time bits, like the zombies leaving Homer alone because he doesn't have any brains, Homer shooting Flanders ("He was a zombie?"), and, of course, "Is this the end of Zombie Shakespeare?"

'Bart Simpson's Dracula' (Season 5)

"It sure was nice of Mr. Burns to invite us for a midnight dinner at his country house in...PENNSYLVANIA." This segment lovingly pays homage to Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 film Bram Stoker's Dracula. And it doesn't disappoint. Burns as Dracula is a perfect marriage, especially when his shadow is doing yo-yo tricks on the wall.

This episode premiered just one year after Coppola's film hit theaters, so the writers seized on the opportunity to poke fun at the self-serious adaptation, while also remaining true to the world of Springfield. Burns is Dracula, yes, but also still Homer's employer, setting up one of the show's best jokes: "Kill my boss? Do I dare live out the American Dream?"

'The Shinning' (Season 6)

Beethoven had his Fifth Symphony. James Joyce had Ulysses. The Simpsons writers room had "The Shinning." This may be the greatest Treehouse of Horror segment ever released, and it's always the first one mentioned on Reddit boards.

Of course a parody of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, this installment most of the classic's iconic beats. From the elevator blood ("That's funny. Usually the blood gets off at the second floor") to Jack Nicholson's "Here's Johnny!" ("All this and more tonight on Sixty Minutes!"). It's one of the densest segments in ToH history, and a worthy contender for the funniest of all time.

'Time and Punishment' (Season 6)

Everything just said about "The Shinning" could be applied here. This may be the number-one funniest ToH segment ever made, wedged right in the middle of the best ToH episode in the show's 35-year run. The premise is simple: Homer breaks his toaster (it was on his hand at the beginning of the episode, and he couldn't get it off. Gold.), but when he repairs it, he accidentally creates a time machine.

Every time Homer travels back to the prehistoric era, he accidentally kills a different dinosaur, or four-legged fish about to kickstart a new evolutionary era. Then, he returns to the Present and discovers how his one action has altered his life. Sometimes, Flanders is an all-powerful dictator. Sometimes, Maggie has the voice of James Earl Jones and kills Groundskeeper Willie with an axe. It's a perfect seven minutes of television and is rightfully considered a ToH classic.

'Nightmare Cafeteria' (Season 6)

'Nightmare Cafeteria' is the final segment of Season 6's incredibly strong ToH. This specific installment centers on the Springfield Elementary faculty and staff who decide to grind up naughty students for lunch meat.

It's easily one of the darkest ToH segments but absolutely hilarious. At one point, Milhouse notices Mrs. Krabappel reading a book titled The Joy of Cooking Milhouse. Where did she get that book? Why is it in print? Can people buy it today?

'Homer³' (Season 7)

"Man, this place looks expensive. I feel like I'm wasting a fortune just standing here. The final segment frequently mentioned on Reddit boards is Homer^3, in which Homer accidentally transports to another dimension where he's animated in 3-D (!).

No Simpsons moment, let alone Treehouse of Horror segment, had yet experimented with different kinds of animation. The show had always been meta, but within its own 2-D confinement. This pushed beyond those limitations and then shattered them at the end when Homer winds up in the real, live action world...and walks into an erotic cakes shop.

