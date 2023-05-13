Comedy may be subjective, but some comedy series are just undeniably entertaining and have the fan base to prove it. Shows like Seinfeld can be found on many lists, ranking it among the top comedies of all time, while Ted Lasso is a more current entry to such lists, delighting audiences and making them laugh as it begins to reach its conclusion.

While these two series may be considered peak comedy, there are numerous other hilarious comedies to choose from. Whether you're looking for a comedy to laugh out loud to, a comedy that makes you think, or a comedy that simply makes you feel good, these are some of the funniest out there to choose from.

10 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000-)

For fans of Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm is the perfect comedy to follow up with. Created by (and starring) Larry David, the show follows an exaggerated version of David as a writer in Hollywood and the misadventures he finds himself in with his friends in Los Angeles.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is the ideal comedy for those who love a good sarcastic wit and enjoy laughing at relatable situations, whether it be the etiquette of passengers on an airplane or generational divides. The show's success speaks for itself as it heads into its 12th season, much to the delight of all its fans.

9 'Derry Girls' (2018-2022)

Taking place in Northern Ireland in the 1990s during the "Troubles" might not sound like the right kind of setting for a comedy, but Derry Girls proves it is. With a great cast that includes Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlin, this teen sitcom follows the adventures of a group of teenagers in Derry, Ireland, and the situations they find themselves in at their Catholic school or with their families in the community.

A sarcastic and annoyed nun, teens looking to sneak things past their mothers, an English boy who finds himself stuck at a Catholic girl's school in Northern Ireland, and more all make up the recipe for a guaranteed laugh-out-loud comedy. While only 3 seasons, each episode brings hilarity while also showing the friendship and relationships that are at the heart and soul of the group.

8 'The Office' (2005-2013)

When it comes to workplace comedies, it's hard to do better than The Office. Starring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer, and filmed in a documentary-esque style, the series shows the lives of employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and all the antics that they may get up to in their work life.

There's a reason that this is one of the show's fans flocked to during the pandemic for comfort and fun, and over its 9 seasons, it received many accolades and won several awards. Between Michael Scott's managerial style, Dwight's hijinks, and the love story of Jim and Pam, The Office is a great go-to comedy for laughs and feeling good.

7 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Starring Rob McElhenney, Danny Devito, and Glenn Howerton, among others, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a comedy with characters that may not exactly be lovable but are funny nonetheless. The series features a group of friends who run an unsuccessful bar and are largely presented to be toxic and selfish individuals.

Despite what some may think of the characters, fans still can't get enough, and the show is now gearing up for its 16th season, which is quite the feat for any series. They might be misfits with big egos, but their antics and ideas are hilarious, and something about them together just makes for entertaining laugh-out-loud comedy.

6 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

The Good Place is a comedy that manages to be funny while also educating audiences about philosophy. Kristen Bell plays the character of Eleanor, a woman who may have been a bit morally corrupt in life and then initially finds herself in a heavenly afterlife by a case of mistaken identity and subsequently tries to learn how to be a good person.

With all the twists and turns in the series and the growth of the characters, fans were hooked for all four seasons. The comedy is both clever and laugh-worthy while also including moments that are poignant and meaningful. From start to finish, The Good Place is a show that left fans with smiles on their faces.

5 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Another show that was part of the documentary-style trend for sitcoms, Modern Family kept audiences laughing for 11 seasons. The show follows the lives of three families that make up one large and unique family while also reflecting what a "modern" family might look like in this day and age.

At the heart of this comedy is the family, and that's also what makes it fun and relatable. Fans could connect to the hilarious frustration that comes from living with siblings, embarrassing parents, or simply awkward family gatherings. Each character is played to perfection and brings laughs in each episode.

4 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

There is no shortage of police procedural shows in the world of television, but few of them are comedies, which is where Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes in to fill the gap. Starring Saturday Night Live alumn Andy Sandberg as NYPD detective Jake Peralta, the series follows him and his police squad through their various cases and day-to-day lives as cops.

This cast of characters in the Nine-Nine plays out perfectly with their dynamics and constant hilarity in each episode while also not being afraid to confront very relevant social and political issues. The show garnered a very loyal fan base, to the point that when the show was prematurely canceled, fans rallied to save it, showing just how beloved this comedy is.

3 'Community' (2009-2015)

Community was a unique comedy when it first came out, that challenged the norms of the sitcom formula, and parodied other shows. The show stars Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, a lawyer who has to attend community college after his law degree has been revoked, where he then meets the other quirky students attending the school.

The cast of characters in Community all perfectly play off each other, leading to funny moment after funny moment, and epic episodes that are top tier comedy. Yet another show that had fans fighting to give it another life after it was canceled, it's been saved more than once. Recently, it's been announced that a Community movie will be coming soon, giving fans exactly what they crave.

2 'Abbott Elementary' (2021-)

For anyone who has ever worked in a school, Abbott Elementary might seem a little too real at times, but even if you haven't this show is guaranteed to make you laugh. The show follows a group of passionate and dedicated teachers working in a Philadelphia public school, and all the challenges that it entails.

From teacher Janine's boundless optimism to principal Eva's total incompetence, the series is simply a delight. The cast has great chemistry, the writing is fresh and relevant, and comedy is on point. Critics and fans alike have heaped praise on the show, and everyone is now eagerly awaiting the show's 3rd season.

1 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017-2023)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is not just a run-of-the-mill comedy, it's so much more. Taking place in the 1950s, the show features Midge Maisel as she tries to build a career as a stand-up comedian following the end of her marriage, along with her manager Susie.

Between the gorgeous costumes, the quick witty writing, and the comedy infused with dramatic moments there's so much to love about this show. It's hard not to laugh at Midge's quirky and snobbish parents, or the situations Midge and Susie find themselves in, not to mention the stand-up comedy scenes themselves. Fans are sad to be bidding farewell to the comedy series as it ends with its 5th season.

