Vampires have become some of the most iconic and alluring fictional movie monsters ever. Whether scaring audiences with their frightening fangs or seducing them with their cool personas and tempting lifestyles, there's no doubt that these bloodsuckers have left a mark on pop culture.

With the release of Universal Pictures' Renfield, fans of the horror genre could look forward to another bloody and hilarious vampire flick courtesy of Nicolas Cage's darkly comedic turn as the iconic Count Dracula. Over the years in the horror-comedy genre, countless other big and small screen vampires have provided both laughs and scares thanks to the comedic performances by their actors who gave these monsters likability and gained a chuckle or two out of the audience.

10 Dave Franco as Seth — 'Day Shift' (2022)

Seth (Dave Franco) was an enthusiastic desk worker trying to rise through the ranks of the "The Union," an organization that specialized in hunting vampires. However, on his first field assignment with his new partner Bud (Jamie Foxx), he found it quite challenging to live up to the task as a slayer and was turned by a strong breed of vampires that gave him powers he couldn't quite take control over.

RELATED: 13 Fang-tastic But Underappreciated Vampire Movies

Franco's overwrought performance significantly adds much to the film's humor and overall comedic tone. Once Seth is turned near the climax, his newfound supernatural powers elevate his character, giving him a much larger role within the action and more time to shine with his hilarious quirks and personality.

9 Pedro Pascal as Max — 'Bloodsucking Bastards' (2015)

Image via Scream Factory

In this underrated horror comedy from the 2010s, when an office building starts showing a drop in productivity and the employees begin to slack off, a new and charismatic boss named Max (Pedro Pascal) is hired to boost numbers and raise morale. However, Max later reveals himself to be a dangerous vampire intending to turn the employees into his undead minions.

Pascal is an absolute joy to watch as he brings fun and charm to his role. Throughout the film, Max maintains a friendly and professional demeanor that never seems to drop, even when his dark side is eventually revealed. It becomes hysterical to see him keep this composure even as his plans start to blow up in his face.

8 Al Lewis as Grampa — 'The Munsters' (1964-1966)

Grandpa (Al Lewis) was the eldest family member of the Munster family who partook and was usually responsible for several of the family's comedic misadventures. This goofy but likable vampire was less likely to suck peoples' blood and more interested in his ridiculous and usually faulty science experiments.

Al Lewis played a unique interpretation of the iconic Count as his character is so far removed from the more frightening Dracula performances, allowing him to stand out in a comedic way. He also gave his version of Dracula a fun-loving but sarcastic personality which usually led his character to frequently irritate the Munster family patriarch, Herman (Fred Gwynne).

7 Leslie Nielson as Dracula — 'Dracula Dead and Loving It' (1995)

Image via Columbia Pictures

In this hilarious Dracula adaptation, Leslie Nielson shines as the titular Count as he embarks on a hilarious journey through England to find his bride-to-be Mina (Amy Yasbeck). Once he has found his love, he soon engages in a comedic battle with his cunning nemesis, Professor Van Helsing (Mel Brooks), in a fight for Mina's soul.

RELATED: 10 Spoof Films That Are So Bad They're Good

Nielson's performance provides plenty of laughable moments as he brings his usual slapstick and deadpan humor to the role. His screen time with co-star Mel Brooks is one of the film's definite highlights, as the two have a great and ridiculous rivalry that's sure to leave the audience roaring with laughter.

6 Taika Waititi as Viago — 'What We Do in The Shadows' (2014)

Taika Waititi plays Viago, the bossiest member of a group of four vampires spending their eternities as flatmates in Wellington, New Zealand. Coming from an aristocratic background, Viago stands out amongst his fellow vampires for his overtly polite personality and his need for sophistication even as he goes around sucking the blood of the living.

The main cast, including Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Jonny Brugh, all give hilarious performances as three uniquely different vampires with their characteristics and charm. Waititi's character, in particular, drives much of the film's comedy as Viago goes throughout the story, constantly acting friendly and childlike despite being a literal monster.

5 Johnny Depp as Barnabas Collins — 'Dark Shadows' (2012)

In this Tim Burton comedic fantasy film, Johnny Depp plays the cursed vampire Barnabas Collins, who returns home to watch over his new descendants after being imprisoned in a coffin for centuries. Once he arrives, however, he learns that his family suffers under the control of the same evil witch who cursed him.

Depp plays a fish out of water character in this film, who appears sympathetic but also comical. He plays Barnabas as a man from another century who can't fully adjust to the changing time he's in. Seeing his gothic and slightly frightening appearance becomes hilarious as it interacts with his new 1970s environment.

4 Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth — 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019-)

Image via FX

In this great televised reboot of the mockumentary film of the same name, Matt Berry plays Lazslo, the foul-mouthed, womanizing member of a trio of vampires residing in Staten Island, New York. He's a crass but likable vampire who proves to be one of the show's standout characters thanks to his quotable lines and hilarious sub-plots.

RELATED: 'What We Do In The Shadows' & 9 Other Great Paranormal Comedy Shows

Berry's performance has become an absolute show-stealer throughout the show's run. Lazslo's constantly shown to partake in many of the vamps' ridiculous schemes and situations, sometimes taking charge. However, he always leaves an impression on the viewer as he becomes responsible for some truly gut-busting moments.

3 Adam Sandler as Dracula — 'Hotel Transylvania' (2013)

Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) and his likable monster pals maintain a bustling hotel for monsters to escape from the dangers of the outside mortal world. However, Things only get complicated for the Count when an obnoxious human tourist, played by Andy Samberg, accidentally stumbles upon the hotel for a visit.

This charming animated role is Sandler playing to his strengths and giving a lovable, child-friendly interpretation of the iconic Count Dracula, complete with an intentionally goofy and expressive speaking voice. His interactions with the other monsters in the film ultimately lead to some genuinely comedic moments. He's the kind of vampire that audiences, young and old, can enjoy and laugh with.

2 Paul Reubens as Amilyn — 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1992)

Before creating a much darker televised version, Joss Whedon helped create this comedic vampire flick that's still a fun and entertaining watch. Paul Reubens played Amilyn, the loyal second-in-command to his master Lothos (Rutger Hauer), as he helped terrorize a community in the search for the vampire slayer, Buffy Summers (Kristy Swanson).

Reubens is an absolute joy to watch as he gives an amusing performance full of hilarious moments that allow him to chew the scenery. He also improvised his drawn-out death scene, intentionally playing out Amilyn's final moments of anguish by giving a few hilarious grunts and moans before slumping to the ground.

1 Nicolas Cage as Peter Loew — 'Vampire's Kiss' (1988)

Image via Hemdale Film Corporation

Peter (Nicolas Cage) is a vampire; at least, he thinks he is. After a strange encounter one night with a beautiful woman who bites him on the neck, he begins to have delusions and believes he's changing into a creature of the night. Now equipped with a fake set of fangs and a thirst for blood, he begins stalking the streets of New York for his next meal.

Cage is in his scene-stealing element within this horror comedy thanks to his bizarre and endlessly quotable performance as Peter. He makes the most out of this absurd role, being entertainingly strange while acting within a darkly comedic premise. Though not technically a member of the undead, Peter is still one of the most hilarious and memorable vampires in cinema history, thanks to Cage's over-the-top performance and the film's unique spin on the genre.

KEEP READING:From 'What We Do in the Shadows' to 'Vampire's Kiss': 10 Funniest Vampire Comedies to Sink Your Teeth Into