Whether they sparkle or they snarl, vampires have lurked in the realm of film for decades. From Dracula to Blade, the nocturnal creatures have starred in some of the most popular movies in cinema history. Usually resigned to villain status in horror movies, vamps have also been given their time in the sun (not literally) as heroes, exploring a different side of one of the most recognizable monsters in popular culture.

RELATED: 10 Fang-tastic But Underappreciated Vampire Movies

Typically more refined than zombies, vampires' regal nature makes them easy prey for parody. While the shambling undead is used more often in the horror-comedy genre, vampires have had more than their fair share of humorous horror stories. Whether it's following the surprisingly dull life of a modern vampire or watching clueless youths attempt to slay the immortal creatures, the following films go straight for the jugular when it comes to providing laughs.

'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

The gold standard of vampire comedies, What We Do in the Shadows, is one of the funniest movies of the past decade. Told in a mockumentary style similar to The Office, the movie follows four vampires who share a house in New Zealand. We follow them through their daily routine, from going out clubbing to confronting a pack of werewolves in the street.

From the mind of Taika Waititi, who also stars as the vampire Viago, What We Do in the Shadows carries his signature brand of off-beat humor that has endeared him to so many fans. The movie's enduring popularity led to a television spin-off starring a new cast of characters in America, and it has proven to be just as popular as the film.

'Fright Night' (2011)

A remake of the cult classic '80s movie of the same name, Fright Night forges its own identity while paying homage to the original. When teenager Charley Brewster (Anton Yelchin) begins to suspect his new neighbor, Jerry (Colin Farrell), is a vampire, he enlists the aid of Las Vegas magician and self-proclaimed vampire hunter Peter Vincent (David Tennant).

Stacked with a great cast that includes Toni Collette and Imogen Poots, Fright Night is an entertaining ride that knows when to be funny and when to be frightening. Arriving during the height of the Twilight craze, the movie's R-rating offers a fresh, bloody take on the monsters from a period when their fangs were becoming dull.

Fright Night is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Tubi.

'Day Shift' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Netflix's latest foray into the horror genre, Day Shift, stars Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a vampire hunter who masquerades as a pool cleaner in California. Needing money fast, Bud joins the vampire hunting union, which previously booted him out. In order to pass probation, Bud is paired with inexperienced desk clerk Seth (Dave Franco).

The closest we are going to get to a new Blade film until Marvel sorts out the troubled production, Day Shift offers a backdrop for the always charismatic Foxx to ply his trade. Franco steals every scene he is in as the wimpy Seth, while Snopp Dogg also stars as Bud's vampire-hunting friend Big John.

Day Shift is available to stream on Netflix.

'Dracula: Dead and Loving It' (1995)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The late great Leslie Nielsen was the king of parody movies, and Dracula: Dead and Loving It is the Naked Gun star's stab at the vampire genre. A comedic take on the classic Dracula, Nielsen stars as the famous bloodsucker as he travels to London in search of fresh blood.

Directed by Mel Brooks, the comedic style is reminiscent of his work on Young Frankenstein and Spaceballs. While the movie doesn't rate as one of Nielsen's best movies, it still provides enough laughs to warrant fans of both the beloved actor and Dracula to seek it out.

'Vampires vs. the Bronx' (2020)

When vampires begin to take over their beloved Bronx neighborhood, a trio of teenage boys bands together to save their friends and family from the bloodthirsty baddies. Vampires vs. the Bronx feels like a nice throwback to the horror comedies of the '80s, with The Lost Boys a clear inspiration.

While offering plenty of laughs and scares, Vampires vs. the Bronx's narrative also has an eye on social issues. With the movie's vamps being portrayed as rich, white developers who wish to take over the inner city area and transform it for their own purposes, the story has as much to say about gentrification as it does about vampires.

Vampires vs. the Bronx is available to stream on Netflix.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1992)

The original incarnation of the character that Sarah Michelle Gellar made famous, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, laid the groundwork that the beloved TV series built upon. Starring Kristy Swanson as the teenage vampire killer, the movie follows Buffy as she battles a nest of vampires in LA.

Beginning with Buffy learning of her destiny as The Slayer, the cheerleader swiftly swaps pom-poms for wooden stakes as vampire king Lothos (Rutger Hauer) threatens the world. Also starring Donald Sutherland, Luke Perry, and Hillary Swank, The movie offers a far lighter tone than the darker direction the series ultimately headed in.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Peacock.

'Bloodsucking Bastards' (2015)

Working in an office can be boring, but it's even worse when your boss is a vampire. When hard-working but overlooked Evan (Fran Kranz from The Cabin in the Woods) discovers new sales manager Max (Pedro Pascal) has a taste for blood, he attempts to out the popular employee while keeping himself and his friends alive.

An underrated horror comedy from the mid-2010s, Bloodsucking Bastards is a charming B-movie. A pre-The Mandalorian Pascal is the movie's highlight as the slimy but charming villain. As the tension in the office rises alongside the body count, the movie builds to a satisfying conclusion.

Bloodsucking Bastards is available to stream on Tubi.

'Vampire's Kiss' (1988)

Made famous thanks to Nicolas Cage's over-the-top performance, Vampire's Kiss stars Cage as Peter, a white-collar worker living in New York. After a one-night stand with a mysterious woman results in her biting him, Peter becomes convinced he is turning into a vampire.

Divisive at release due to Cage's bizarre and over-the-top acting, this same committed performance is the reason Vampire's Kiss remains a cult classic today. Every element of Cage's signature style is on full display as he tries to convince everyone he meets that he has become one of the undead.

'Dark Shadows' (2012)

Tim Burton's revival of the television series from the '60s, Dark Shadows, stars Johnny Depp as Barnabas Collins, a vampire from the 18th century. When a love-scorned witch curses Barnabas, a dramatic turn of events causes him to awaken in 1972, where he meets his current line of ancestors.

Dark Shadows contains Burton's signature quirky style, as every Goth kid's favorite director reunites with frequent collaborator Depp. While it is not the best film the pair have made together, it does enough to entertain fans of the director while offering a more retro take on the vampire genre.

Dark Shadows is available to stream on Hulu.

'The Lost Boys' (1987)

Image via Warner Bros

One of the most beloved horror movies from the '80s, The Lost Boys, focuses on a pack of teenage vampires who relish the chance to stay young forever. When the vamps take new arrival, Michael (Jason Patric), under their wing, while his younger brother Sam (Corey Haim) attempts to save his sibling by enlisting the help of the Frog Brothers, a pair of self-proclaimed vampire experts.

By taking the vampire genre away from the adults and giving it to the youth, The Lost Boys offers a different take on the famous monsters. Rather than living in old castles tucked away in remote villages, these vampires roam the LA boardwalk and ride motorbikes, a lifestyle most youths yearn for, albeit without the bloodsucking part.

The Lost Boys is available to stream on Showtime.

KEEP READING: The 28 Best Vampire Movies That Aren't 'Dracula', From 'Interview With the Vampire' to 'Nosferatu'