The original The X-Files TV series, airing from 1993 to 2002, and created by Chris Carter, captivated millions each week thanks to its dark and twisty plot of an extraterrestrial invasion covered up by the government. Its main characters, two FBI agents, Special Agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Special Agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), had electric chemistry on screen and were the perfect duo to tackle unexplained cases. Mulder, the eternal believer relying on experience and pure instincts, and Scully, the eternal skeptic, hardened by science and undisputed facts.

Although the series’ main appeal was its many scary episodes, Chris Carter made sure to add some levity to the mix to keep things interesting. Funny stories that painted Mulder and Scully in a more amusing angle were peppered between the monsters and the ghouls. Though sometimes with unnerving themes, these episodes did not fail to bring humor to the series and shine a little light amidst all the darkness.

Season 2, Episode 20, “Humbug”

In a town populated mainly by circus workers, a small terrifying creature is hunting and killing them. With an ensemble of odd characters at the forefront of the episode, their interactions with the two agents are witty and comical.

An amusing and unusual detail in this chapter is that in a world where deformities and rare genetic conditions are celebrated, two attractive people are the ugly sore thumbs sticking out. The result is a tangled web of unintentional reciprocal discrimination from all parties involved.

Season 3, Episode 4, “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose”

Mulder and Scully are on the hunt for a serial killer targeting fortune-tellers. During their investigation, the pair meet Clyde Bruckman (Peter Boyle). Mulder suspects Clyde may be gifted because he can tell how people will die.

The interactions between Mulder, Scully, and Clyde give off vibes of the grumpy old uncle annoyed by the incessant questioning of his young niece and nephew. It doesn’t take long to grow attached to Clyde’s character. Furthermore, the exchanges between the local police and the two agents cause more hilarity as the investigators heading the case are two clueless detectives.

Season 3, Episode 12, “War of The Coprophages”

Mulder helps out a cop with investigating a series of mysterious deaths apparently caused by an infestation of killer cockroaches with a metal exoskeleton. The opposing dynamics of Mulder and Scully are never more comically evident than in this episode.

Mulder relays his findings at each crime scene by phone to Scully, convinced something is amiss. But Scully shoots down his theories with a reasonable medical explanation for each death. Mulder also meets an entomologist, Dr. Bambi Berenbaum (Bobbie Phillips), with an intriguing hypothesis about UFOs. The scenes between Mulder and Dr. Berenbaum are fun to watch as Mulder tries to impress the beautiful scientist despite his hatred of insects.

Season 3, Episode 20, “Jose Chung’s From Outer Space”

Scully agrees to be interviewed by famed novelist Jose Chung (Charles Nelson Reilly) for a book he’s writing about alien abductions. He’s particularly interested in a case where two teenagers out on a date were abducted. They both have different versions of what happened.

It’s hard to keep up with this unique, wacky plotline and discern what’s true and what’s not. Mulder and Scully disagree entirely about what happened to the young couple. Mulder believes they were abducted, but Scully thinks the young girl was date raped, and the alien abduction is a fake story to cover up the crime. Containing almost everything related to alien abductions: missing time, memory loss, human experiments, military involvement, Men in Black, and even an alien autopsy conducted by Scully, this episode is one wild ride.

Season 5, Episode 12, “Bad Blood”

In the aftermath of Mulder killing what he thought was a vampire but was only a young man with false teeth, both Mulder and Scully exchange their version of the events before explaining them to their boss, Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi)

Proving that memory is highly subjective, it’s funny to compare both versions of the same events. Scully’s story is straightforward, with no mysterious phenomenon. Mulder’s story is more colorful, with all the paranormal events Scully seemed to have missed. It’s mirthful to see how Mulder and Scully both exaggerated each other’s personalities and perceived the physical appearance of Sheriff Lucius Hartwell (Luke Wilson) differently.

Season 6, Episode 4, “Dreamland”

On their way to meet an informant working in Area 51, Mulder and Scully are intercepted by the military and government agents. As they are standing there, a UFO flies above them, and Mulder and one of the agents named Morris Fletcher (Michael McKean) exchange bodies.

Although we’ve seen this premise before in “Small Potatoes,” where someone takes Mulder’s place. In this instance, Mulder also takes the other party’s place, and the results are hysterical. The agent Mulder is impersonating is married with two kids. Seeing Mulder navigating such unfamiliar territory is both awkward and funny. Meanwhile, Fletcher lives it up as Mulder, away from his family responsibilities and tedious job. The interactions with Scully, who is none the wiser, are hilarious because Fletcher is inappropriate and a real ladies’ man.

Season 6, Episode 6, “How The Ghosts Stole Christmas”

Mulder convinces Scully to visit a haunted mansion on Christmas Eve. The spirits haunting the estate are a pair of homicidal star-crossed lovers wanting to increase the death casualties of the house.

With Edward Asner and Lily Tomlin playing the ghosts, there are enough comical scenes to pay tribute to the two actors and enough gruesomeness to stay true to the atmosphere of the series. Playing mind games, the ghosts have more than one trick up their sleeves to drive Mulder and Scully up the wall. Regardless of one grisly scene, the episode still conveys a positive message for Christmas.

Season 7, Episode 6, “The Goldberg Variation”

Henry Weems (Willie Garson) is a lucky man. Yet, his good fortune causes disaster for those around him. When his neighbor’s son, Richie Lupone (Shia LaBeouf), gets sick, he sets out to profit from his good luck to pay for the boy’s treatment but ends up on the mafia’s hit list.

A plotline where only the bad guys die in the most bizarre and highly improbable ways is somewhat uplifting. Mulder and Scully are just along for the ride in this chapter because Henry does not need protection. Everything around him works to ensure he comes out relatively unscathed. The scenes where the mobsters die are morbidly amusing because the most insignificant thing will go wrong that will spell their demise.

Season 7, Episode 19, “Hollywood A.D.”

Skinner agrees to give access to a buddy who is a Hollywood producer and wants to make a movie. He accompanies Mulder and Scully in a case of a supposed terrorist attack on a Catholic Church. Things soon take a drastic turn when a man they thought dead during the attack and on whom Scully performed an autopsy turns out to be alive. Months later, some events are highly exaggerated in the movie, much to Mulder’s discontent.

The doozy of this episode is that Gary Shandling and Téa Leoni are playing themselves and are the actors playing Mulder and Scully in the movie. It’s entertaining to watch Mulder get shy and nervous around Téa Leoni because, at the time, David Duchovny was married to the actress. The scene where Mulder, Scully, and Skinner are all in their hotel rooms, taking a bubble bath simultaneously and calling each other over the phone, is memorable and humorous.

Season 7, Episode 21, “Je souhaite”

Two down on their luck brothers get the break of their lives when they discover a genie (Paula Sorge) rolled up in a rug. They each get three wishes, but their unfortunate decisions lead to a tragic ending. When the genie informs Mulder he is now the bearer of the three wishes, he finds it’s not easy to know what he really wants.

The title of this episode is appropriately called "I Wish" in French. For 500 years, this genie has seen repeatedly that men are greedy, selfish souls with self-destructive tendencies. This is only confirmed when the brothers find her and ask for ridiculous things, forgetting that one of them is in a wheelchair. Mulder wastes his first two wishes, but his last wish is quite surprising. It brings a satisfactory conclusion to the episode.

