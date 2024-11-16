For decades now, comedy has held a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers around the world. From beloved '80s comedies like Ghostbusters to adult-oriented fare like Superbad, the genre has proven itself to be capable of producing huge box office success, simply because audiences like to laugh.

But while many of these films are great, they can't be fully enjoyed by viewers of all ages. That's where family comedies come in. The best of these funny family movies include humor that appeals to both children and their parents, ensuring that entire families can laugh at the same movie together. These are the ten funniest family movies, nearly guaranteed to keep the entire family laughing throughout.

10 'Despicable Me' (2010)

Directed by Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin

Image via Universal Pictures

Producing major hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie alongside prominent franchises like Sing and The Secret Life of Pets, Illumination Entertainment has become one of Hollywood's most prominent animation studios over the past fifteen years. Much of what has set Illumination apart from other studios has been its distinct sense of humor, established in their debut film, 2010's Despicable Me. The movie, which focused on a supervillain named Gru (Steve Carell) turning over a new leaf after bonding with three orphan girls (Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Elsie Fisher), was a major success, largely due to its comedic aspects.

The film's best comedic choices were made in its casting. Carell, previously known for his work on projects like The Office, is an absolute joy, with his vocal work adding extra charm to protagonist Gru. Jason Segel is equally fantastic as Vector, an eccentric villain who seeks to outdo Gru's villainy. Despicable Me also introduced audiences to the Minions, making the banana-obsessed creatures a popular staple of family entertainment using silly humor capable of appealing to viewers of all ages, without overdoing it like the movie's sequels would often do. Certain jokes may be too juvenile for older viewers to enjoy, but as a whole, the first Despicable Me is still a solidly funny movie for the whole family.

9 'Shrek 2' (2004)

Directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, and Conrad Vernon

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Shrek 2, often cited as one of the best animated sequels of all time, is also one of the funniest animated movies. The story follows Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) as, with Donkey (Eddie Murphy) in tow, they go to visit Fiona's mom (Julie Andrews) and dad (John Cleese) in distant Far Far Away. Stuffed with witty wordplay and memorable pop culture references, Shrek 2 is a genuinely funny film that is likely to appeal to every member of the family.

One of Shrek 2's greatest strengths as a family comedy is its inclusion of humor that plays well to different age groups. For example, while younger viewers may get their laughs from the film's litany of flatulence jokes, older viewers are likely to be entertained by references to more adult media, like a brief parody of TV's Cops. It also benefits from hilarious vocal performances from established comedic icons, such as Saturday Night Live alumni Myers and Murphy, and Monty Python co-founder Cleese. Not every joke has aged perfectly, but as a whole, Shrek 2 still stands as one of the funniest family films.

8 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' (2018)

Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While 2012's Wreck-It Ralph is undoubtedly a more well-rounded film, its sequel, 2018's Ralph Breaks the Internet, took its predecessor's comedic tone and dialed it up several notches, becoming one of the funniest movies in Disney's vast catalog. Picking up years after the first film, Breaks the Internet sees Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) jumping into the internet in an attempt to find a steering wheel to keep Vanellope's arcade game operating.

Much of the film's comedy is built upon its unique setting and Disney's access to a wide variety of beloved characters. Being stuck in the internet allows Ralph to have an amusing subplot about viral videos, while Vanellope has some great scenes where she gets to spend time with a number of iconic Disney princesses, many with their original voice actresses returning, in an extremely memorable crossover laced with plenty of Disney-focused humor. These highlights and more solidify Ralph Breaks the Internet as a solid comedy for families, especially those who are fond of Disney.

7 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Directed by Brad Bird

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In 2004, Pixar released The Incredibles, a fan-favorite superhero film that quickly gained a reputation as one of the best in Pixar's growing list of acclaimed works. 14 years later, Pixar released its long-awaited sequel, Incredibles 2, quickly breaking box office records, but ultimately viewed as a weaker film than its predecessor. However, while Incredibles 2 is admittedly flawed, it does surpass the first film in one major way; it is far funnier.

The first Incredibles was a funny film in its own right, establishing a memorable dynamic for the Parr family which gave the movie both an endearing emotional core, and some great comedic moments, but the second film takes these strengths to the next level. Taking advantage of audience members' assumed familiarity with the characters, Incredibles 2 shines more of a spotlight on their interactions at home, showcasing how Bob (Craig T. Nelson) handles parenting on his own in a very funny subplot that can be extremely relatable. This particular subplot, in combination with a number of other sidesplitting moments throughout, solidifies that, while Incredibles 2 may not be quite as good as its predecessor, it's still a great family comedy that should not be overlooked.

6 'The Muppets' (2011)

Directed by James Bobin

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Following the release of 1999's Muppets from Space, the title troupe of felt entertainers faded from mainstream attention. Space had been a box office disappointment, and despite Disney's 2004 purchase of the franchise, their appearances continued to be limited. Then, in 2011, Kermit (Steve Whitmire) and company finally made their return to the big screen in The Muppets, now viewed as one of the long-running Muppets franchise's best films.

What makes The Muppets such a stand-out is its ability to authentically revive the unique comedic styling of Jim Henson's puppet group, while subtly evolving it by injecting more modern comic sensibilities. The movie is stuffed to the brim with classic Muppets sight gags, like a moment where the gang's car emerges from the ocean and drives onto a beach following an Indiana Jones-like map transition, but it also features witty, tongue-in-cheek dialogue from star and co-writer Jason Segel, alongside extremely memorable songs from Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie. In the years since, the franchise has only seen one more theatrical release, 2014's Muppets Most Wanted, but The Muppets remains an absolutely hilarious family film, sure to provide laughs to the whole family.