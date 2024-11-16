Fantasy movies are generally supposed to offer a grand sense of adventure as they explore worlds completely different than our own, or heavily-altered version of Earth. Either way, the expectation is that they bring something never seen before to film, delivering stories about magic, monsters, alternate dimensions, or unexplained paranormal events to cinema.

Sure, some movies like to throw some humor into the mix, but this is often just a passing joke or two. Some movies crank this up to 11, though, and bring repeated comedic instances to a typical fantasy story, which spices things up quite a bit, even if it doesn't quite fit in with the comedy genre. These are the funniest fantasy movies, for tales of high-stakes adventure and hilarity.

10 'Enchanted' (2007)

Directed by Kevin Lima

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Enchanted is a movie that begins like any ordinary animated Disney princess feature, but after the princess Giselle (Amy Adams) falls down a well, she finds herself transported to the third dimension, emerging into present-day New York City. The juxtaposition of having an elaborately dressed princess in Manhattan is ironically funny by itself, but the movie really shines in its punchlines.

The overarching tongue-in-cheek parody of classic princess flicks is brilliantly executed by exploring how these fantastical characters would function in the real world. One of the most rewatchable Amy Adams movies, Enchanted is a unique and self-aware look at typical genre conventions, splicing traditional fairy tale stories with our ever-changing world in a way that is surprisingly amusing.

9 'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

Directed by Kenny Ortega

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Hocus Pocus follows the three Sanderson sisters, a group of witches who previously lived in Salem, Massachusetts in the late 17th Century. 300 years later, they are accidentally resurrected by two young children whilst exploring their derelict cottage. With its off-the-wall aesthetics and strange humor, Hocus Pocus quickly became one of the quintessential 90s comedies, which is still the subject of a lot of buzz over three decades later.

Critics were not very kind to the film, unfortunately, but audiences seemed to appreciate the film a much more. It's not only nostalgic but a great film to rewatch every Halloween, with many audiences returning to it every year to experience its harmless hilarity and typical Disney tropes. Hocus Pocus is a film that works best at face value, without looking too deep into the technical aspects of it. It's fun, it's goofy, and it's hilarious, and that's why people keep coming back to it.

8 'Barbie' (2023)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

Image via Warner Bros.

Barbie may be based on a line of kids' toys, but the 2023 movie was actually fairly mature without straying into R-rated territory. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, who lives in a fantastical world that functions as a matriarchal society. The movie may be pretty funny, but it also delves into some pretty profound concepts like gender equality, mortality, and superficiality. Barbie finds herself in the real world, where she learns a lot about herself, and about some real societal problems.

The movie is not at all afraid to be what it wants, even going so far as to critique its own branding, allowing itself to break barriers and shatter any preconceived expectations of it. Though it is surprisingly profound, it is also rather funny, with a lot of jokes hitting right on the mark as it tackles some deep concepts.

7 'Shrek 2' (2004)

Directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, and Conrad Verhon

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The first Shrek movie was pretty funny, even for a kids' movie, which has resulted in it receiving the meme treatment. Shrek 2, however, was even funnier than the first one. Yes, it is a film primarily intended for children, but the humor is often crude and has plenty of adult jokes snuck in, so it's enjoyable for people of all ages.

Like the first film, Shrek 2 stars Mike Myers as the ogre Shrek, who lives in a magical world in which all fairy tales exist and often overlap with each other. Following the events of the first film, he is now living happily with his human-turned-ogre wife, Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), when they are summoned to appear at Fiona's parents' castle. Shrek doesn't really fit into the whole royal lifestyle and gets into a variety of conflicts with many of the fairy tale characters as a result. The Shrek series has humor that is knowingly bizarre, but it isn't going to change for anyone. This proves to work in its favor because Shrek 2 is just as funny on a rewatch as it was the first time.

6 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is the first film in its franchise, which stars Johnny Depp as the bumbling pirate known as Captain Jack Sparrow. Pretty much everything Captain Jack says is a memorable quote, and his goofy demeanor gives the eccentric pirate endless entertainment value. Of course, this is one of the best pirate movies at heart, so there's still plenty of adventure and swashbuckling action.

The fantasy aspect comes from the Black Pearl's literal skeleton crew and their treasure which bears an ancient Aztec curse. There's action, romance, thrills on the high seas, and above all, comedy. This movie established a whole slew of running gags that would make later appearances in the franchise and remains one of the go-to pirate flicks for a lot of cinephiles.