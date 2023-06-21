Remakes are a common phenomenon in the world of cinema, often drawing mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike. With the benefit of possessing built-in fans, these movies have the potential to match or even surpass the original, but they can also fall prey to being mere cash grabs. A remake, not to be confused with a reboot, involves recreating a film while preserving its key characters and story elements (ex, The Thing and IT). In contrast, reboots provide a fresh perspective by introducing new storylines that often diverge from the original canon (as seen in various Spider-Man reboots). English language remakes, on the other hand, aim to introduce international films to new audiences overseas. These remakes typically undergo tonal and stylistic adjustments to engage the target demographic while providing a slightly unique experience for existing fans. Yet, among these English language revamps exists a rare and remarkable example of remake rule-breaking: 2007's Funny Games.

Directed by Michael Haneke, the original Funny Games (1997) garnered critical acclaim for its distinct ability to confront viewers with uncomfortable truths about the nature of violence and our own participation in consuming it. In 2007, the Austrian director decided to recreate a shot-for-shot identical version of his own film with an English-speaking cast, with the goal of reaching a new audience. But despite being an exact replica, the remake undoubtedly holds its own value and intention. To understand why it works so well, we have to revisit the profound impact of the original film while exploring the unmistakable merits that the shot-for-shot remake brings, regardless of its cloned nature. By examining the duplicated message and the unique elements presented in the U.S. release, we can uncover the inherent value that arises from the remake's adaptation to a new context, reaching a different country and time period where its relevance endures.

What Is 'Funny Games' About?

By now, horror fans are no strangers to the dark and unsettling world of Haneke's most haunting work. This unnerving home invasion film revolves around a seemingly perfect family whose holiday is disrupted by two initially friendly and non-threatening young men. Despite the family's initial trust, Haneke's film is driven by subversion, questioning appearances and expectations. The men, dressed impeccably and behaving politely, gradually unleash a spree of torture and murder, while frequently breaking the fourth wall to involve the helpless audience in their sadistic games. At one pivotal moment, a torturer even rewinds the film, undoing an act that could have put an end to the terror.

Beyond its immediate narrative, Funny Games serves as a thought-provoking commentary on the voyeuristic nature of media, the desensitization to violence in society, and the complicity of audiences in consuming and perpetuating it. By blurring the boundaries between fiction and reality, Haneke compels viewers to confront their own role in the chain reaction of violence, challenging their fascination with on-screen brutality. The original Austrian psychological thriller was widely praised for its unwavering examination of these themes and its masterful execution. It solidified its position as a powerful and deeply unsettling piece of cinema, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and even Jordan Peele, who assigned Funny Games as required viewing for Lupita Nyong'o to prepare for her role in Us. So, why remake it?

The Shot-for-Shot Remake Maintains the Same Message as the Original 'Funny Games'

When Haneke ventured to the United States to reproduce his 1997 horror film in 2007, critics offered mixed reviews, specifically citing the lack of differentiation from the original apart from new faces and the updated language. And on the surface, they aren't wrong. Visually, the English remake of Funny Games mirrors the original with remarkable precision. The shots, framing, and performances are meticulously recreated, from the iconic opening sequence where the music abruptly switches from classical to "Bonehead" by Naked City, to the closing wink from one of the main killers. The production crew went as far as using the exact blueprints from the 1997 version, according to The A.V. Club, even ensuring that the house set in the remake shared the same proportions as the original.

Other than the translation to English, the dialogue remains almost identical, although delivered by new actors. Even then, the performances don't undergo drastic changes, but they do exhibit subtle contrasts worthy of admiration. Michael Pitt's portrayal of the main killer, Paul, showcases a chilling cold detachment, while Tim Roth and Naomi Watts, as the main hostage couple Ann and George, bring their own unique approaches to the characters. Roth adopts a quiet demeanor, while Watts, rightly known as a queen of horror, delivers a more animated performance.

Both the original Austrian version and the English remake of Funny Games share the same goal of exploring the audience's complex relationship with violence. Through the deliberate avoidance of explicit brutality and the consistent breaking of the fourth wall, these films directly engage viewers in thought-provoking dialogue, challenging their passive role as spectators. With a skillful approach, Haneke refrains from showing any gratuitous displays of gore on-screen, ensuring there is no glorification. Instead, he maintains a realistic tone that intensifies the unsettling impact of the film. By pushing the boundaries of audience imagination and discomfort, Haneke prompts reflection on our numbness to media-inflicted violence and invites us to question our own consumption habits. Although a remake should not merely duplicate the original, Haneke's decision to copy and paste his original does not imply a lack of creativity or intent. Instead, it serves as a deliberate artistic choice to deliver the same thought-provoking experience to a wider audience.

Why Does the Remake of 'Funny Games' Work?

The short answer? Accessibility. Haneke recognized the (unfortunate) reluctance of many people to watch foreign films with subtitles, which limits the potential audience for the original version. This problem remains relevant today, as highlighted by Bong Joon Ho's powerful Golden Globe speech emphasizing the significance of overcoming language barriers to explore remarkable films. While the ultimate goal is to overcome this language barrier, remakes have been a practical solution to this problem for many directors. But why release it a decade after the original and change nothing except the language and the country of release? Because the film already worked on every single level. By faithfully recreating the original, the remake allowed new audiences to experience the unsettling world of the film and confront its underlying message, which had already proven to be incredibly effective. The cloned nature of the remake accentuates the universal nature of media-infused violence, emphasizing that it transcends geographical boundaries.

Moreover, Haneke had always wanted Funny Games to reach a U.S. audience because the film primarily comments on violence in American cinema. "When I first envisioned Funny Games in the mid-1990s, it was my intention to have an American audience watch the movie. It is a reaction to a certain American cinema, its violence, its naivety, the way American cinema toys with human beings," he told Stuart Jeffries in an interview with The Guardian. Although the original film was successful, Haneke didn't believe it had a chance to reach the people who needed to see it the most. So, when offered the opportunity to direct an English-language remake, he gladly accepted. The English remake of Funny Games allowed him to speak directly to American audiences through the character of Paul, who makes meta commentaries about their participation in on-screen violence. This engagement with the target audience aims to provoke reflection and critique of the way violence is portrayed in American media.

The remake also gained the advantage of being released in a different time period and cultural context. Coming out a whole 10 years after the original, it found itself in a post-9/11 era marked by a rise in mass shootings and a concerning increase in an overall apathetic response to violence on our screens, fueled by the pervasive influence of media. This shift in context provided a unique opportunity for Haneke to extend the reach of his message and stimulate modern discussions surrounding societal issues. In this new landscape, where violence and its portrayal had become alarmingly normalized, Funny Games served as a stark reminder of society's participation in the cycle of violence. By presenting the same story to an American audience, Haneke highlighted the relevance of his social commentary and shed light on the disturbing parallels between media-infused violence and real-life atrocities.

'Funny Games' Thrives On Breaking the Rules

The 2007 remake of Funny Games shattered the expectations of a shot-for-shot replication by invoking a distinct perspective, captivating new audiences, and effortlessly integrating with the cultural backdrop of its release. It boldly embraced the notion of "don't fix what isn't broken," highlighting the enduring impact and relevance of the original work. By faithfully recreating the film, Haneke demonstrated that certain stories and messages are timeless and universal, capable of transcending borders and cultural boundaries. This decision to stay true to the original underscored the film's ability to provoke critical conversations and solidified its position as the perfect English-language horror movie remake.