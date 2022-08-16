It’s widely held that Michael Haneke (The Piano Teacher, Amour) is a singular, powerfully disturbing, and provocative voice in European cinema, and he gained international recognition with the controversial Funny Games. Released in 1997 and followed a decade later by an equally unsettling American shot-for-shot remake, Haneke’s purpose (the aim of most of his work) was to provoke audiences by presenting them with a dialogue of violence between those watching and the characters carrying out the horrific events unfolding on-screen. The story concerns two dandy-mannered outcasts, Paul (Arno Frisch) and Peter (Frank Giering), violently dismantling the upper-middle-class family unit via torture, humiliation, and murder. Haneke broke the mold in how he reconstructed the type of villain usually operating within this genre: The sociopaths here defy the traditional brutal and hypermasculine home invaders of horror cinema’s blood-spattered past. When the antagonistic duo isn’t meta-speaking directly to the viewer or tormenting the inhabitants of the house they’re pillaging, they are being catty towards each other in a way that is highly suggestive and a bit more intimate than brotherly love.

RELATED: 10 Home Invasion Horror Films That Will Make You Triple Check Your Locks

A brief summary of the plot is a wealthy family embodying Bourgeois stability, Georg (Ulrich Muhe), Anna (Suzanne Lothar), their well-behaved son Georgie (Stefan Clapczynski), and a charming German Shepherd are vacationing at their lakeshore cabin. What the family is unaware of is that their weekend is about to be hijacked by a tag team of kill-crazy boys with a penchant for golf clubs, games, and multiple murders. The film doesn’t follow the blueprint of Wes Craven’s Last House on the Left or Sam Peckinpah’s Straw Dogs and avoids the exploitation staples prevalent (graphic sex and violence are mainstays of this type of movie) in the home invasion genre. Haneke’s movie is a speculative investigation into how violence is a commodity, repackaged as entertainment, and sold to the consumer (us). The film can be read in a number of ways, but Funny Games' implicit queer details have been overlooked.

Image Via Concorde-Castle Rock/Turner

In cult and horror entertainment, filmmakers have long had a bad habit of othering queerness (or queering otherness) from The Hays Code of the 1930s/40s to Hammer Horror’s monster metaphors to the teen-centric, seriocomic horror of the 80s. Some famous examples of heavy queer coding include Strangers on a Train, Nightmare on Elm Street 2, Lost Boys, and Fright Night. Like Strangers on a Train, Funny Games may not have explicit referencing to Peter or Paul’s sexuality, but the satirical nightmare is laced with subtext, and there is an undercurrent of homoeroticism between the murderous miscreants. Unlike its American counterparts, Funny Games (Martyrs, The Ordeal, Grimm Love all cover queer terrain) laid the groundwork for a succession of suitably twisted entries in the Queer Fear pantheon. European cinema is a litany of taboo-breaking excursions into pretty controversial territory, but unlike the pervasive “Depraved Homosexual” trope, it offers more nuanced depictions of queer identities. European cinema has always emphasized human-on-human horror and for the most part, stayed outside the realms of supernatural horror and Funny Games is just as nihilistic.

Funny Games is more subtle and less stereotypical than many Euro-horror flicks that followed. How they present to the world and their whole aesthetic is sterile, yet purposely (matching outfits and His and His white murder gloves) flamboyant. They smile coquettishly, turn and wink at the camera, they are the walking definition of the friendly stranger (which you can't really say about Leatherface), and despite torture and murder -- largely rely on psychological warfare. They are elegant, cultured, and highly intelligent. They're the kind of guys you wouldn't mind bringing home to meet your parents. When they do kill members of the family, it is less intimate than the crimes carried out by serial murderers -- shooting, bludgeoning or drowning. The real sadism is the games they play with the family and they probably consider the violence as just an unavoidable by-product.

Image Via Concorde-Castle Rock/Turner

In Funny Games, the only reference to the character’s sexual orientation is when Paul (about Peter) relates a story to the traumatized family. Though many of the tales they tell have conflicting accounts, one would seem to have a semblance of truth. One reason they give – maybe to explain their motivations, or just toy with their captives – is that one discovered he was queer and this impacted his life in an incredibly negative way as a result of a background/home life blighted by poverty and addiction. This might go some way to explaining why they are attacking family-oriented and wealthy people. One could surmise they are two people who used violence because they had nothing else to fall back on. Paul’s accent, stylishness, slight frame, boyish agelessness, and (not often) outward flamboyance hold fast to the mainstream’s archetypal image of an established gay sophisticate. Of course, all this is counteracted by a deeply-ingrained viciousness of character, an unrivaled lethality, and the reality that he is a serial killer. Peter is shifty, awkward, and presents more as an oddball. They’ve been essentially othered by the larger society and are a marriage made in Hell.

The most telling aspect (of the relationship) is the way Paul and Peter interact with each other amidst the horror. The power-play extends to the boys. Paul is the inherently evil of the two and his hectoring and wounding belittling and how Peter is constantly seeking validation from Paul is a bit like Stockholm Syndrome or what characterizes many abusive relationships. Paul makes a few jibes on Peter’s weight and competence – why focus on his body at all? One has been relegated to subservient and another elevated to the dominant role in a relationship. Unlike Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Nilsen, and Colin England, they differ in their choice of victims and view their victims (including Anna undressing) with a cold, disinterested detachment. They only derive pleasure from the fetishistic goading of each other. And though Paul may berate Peter, he still prioritizes his safety and legitimately cares for him.

Some would argue that Peter and Paul are thinly drawn and only exist as plot points to suppress Haneke’s thesis on violence. A valid point, but many still believe Paul and Peter make perfect subjects for academic and pop culture discourse. Should the outsiders in Strangers on a Train and Funny Games serve a political agenda? Although Haneke's cult classic may strongly hint at their sexuality, it is still very much open to interpretation. They are so much more frightening because everything else about them is implied, or conjectured, and their evil is far more ambiguous and disturbing as a result.