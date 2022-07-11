Beanie Feldstein’s time playing the titular Funny Girl on Broadway has come to an end. Today it was confirmed that the show's star will be leaving two months ahead of her scheduled departure and that Lea Michele will step into the shoes of Fanny Brice. If you’re a Broadway fan like we here at Collider are, your alarms are going off at the fact that Feldstein is calling it quits so early. For an actress who has gotten rave reviews, including a write-up by our very own Maggie Lovitt, it’s wild as to why she’s been replaced. As Lovitt puts it, Feldstein tackled her character with an “eager enthusiasm,” and was able to fully show the wide arc that Fanny travels through throughout the show “from a naïve, hopeless romantic of an ingénue to a jaded, yet optimistic wife and mother.” So, what gives?

It turns out that Feldstein stepping down wasn’t a decision of her own but, in fact, a choice made by the production. In a statement the actress made surrounding the reason for her departure, she said that production wanted “to take the show in a different direction.” And just like that, Feldstein was out and Michele was in. But, the plot thickens. Michael Mayer, who fans of the Broadway sensation Spring Awakening will know for his Tony Award-winning vision as its director, serves as Funny Girl’s producer and director. In the Tony sweeping production, which came out back in 2006, Michele starred alongside Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr. Whether it’s simply a coincidence or more, it does shed an intriguing light on the reason behind the switch up.

And if you thought we were just spiraling down the rabbit hole of Broadway drama (which may very well be true), another interesting thing to point out is that Jane Lynch, who is currently starring opposite Feldstein as Fanny’s mother Mrs. Brice is also jumping ship early. As fans of the hit series Glee will know, Lynch worked alongside Michele during the show’s six-season run, making us wonder if the actress’ departure has anything to do with the replacement in a movement of solidarity or otherwise. She’ll be replaced by Tovah Feldshuh beginning September 6.

Image via Murphy Made

RELATED: Ramin Karimloo on the 'Funny Girl' Revival, Working With Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch, and Nicky Arnstein's Complexities

Regardless of what’s going on behind the scenes at the August Wilson Theatre, Michele is beyond excited to be cast in a part that has been on her radar for a number of years. When it comes to the production, we’re wondering exactly what direction it will be taken in with its new star and what changes they plan to make. While we’re sad to hear of Feldstein’s departure, we’re sure that this is just the show-stopping beginning for her Broadway career. Feldstein’s last performance will be on July 31, with Julie Benko taking over until Michele begins on September 6, with Benko filling in for the new star on Thursdays. You can watch the teaser for Feldstein's performance as Fanny Brice below: