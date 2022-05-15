With a newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bob Odenkirk has been recognized not just for his well-known title character, Saul Goodman, in Breaking Bad and its prequel series, Better Call Saul, but for his long and successful comedy career before his rise to the mainstream. As a highly-lauded, respected, and brilliant comedian and comedy writer who’s been active since the late 1980s, Odenkirk cemented his comedic genius in the nineties with credits ranging from SNL to his very own sketch show alongside David Cross (of Arrested Development), the cult classic HBO series, Mr. Show with Bob and David.

Odenkirk has written, produced, and starred in plenty of shows over the years: it is certainly not exhaustive, but here are some of Bob Odenkirk’s best comedy series that brought him to prominence before his leading role in Better Call Saul and where to watch them.

‘Saturday Night Live’ (1987-1995)

Image via YouTube: Saturday Night Live

As a platform for launching the careers of many comedians who are now household names, Odenkirk, too, is an alum of the long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live, which has gone on to major success. From the late 1980s to the early '90s, he was a staff writer on SNL who wrote alongside veterans Conan O’Brien and Robert Smigel.

A classic sketch that Odenkirk was responsible for during his time at SNL was the delightfully bizarre and much-loved skit starring the late comic genius that is Chris Farley as rambunctious motivational speaker Matt Foley. In an interview with Collider, Odenkirk says writing for and working with Farley “was the greatest joy in show business” and an experience he treasures.

Named after one of Farley’s university friends, Matt Foley was introduced to audiences while Odenkirk and Farley were members of The Second City improvisational comedy troupe. The character exhibits some of Farley’s classic physical comedy expertise while speaking to wayward teens, warning them to stay on the straight and narrow lest they end up living the rest of their lives in a “van down by the river."

Watch Odenkirk’s Seasons 13-20 of Saturday Night Live on Peacock.

‘The Ben Stiller Show’ (1992-1995)

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The Ben Stiller Show is a comedy sketch series that FOX canceled before its time. Starring Ben Stiller and an ensemble cast including Andy Dick, Janeane Garofalo, and Odenkirk, The Ben Stiller Show also went on to win a post-cancellation Emmy Award for Writing. The writing team included the likes of Judd Apatow and Odenkirk’s soon-to-be comedy partner, David Cross.

One of Odenkirk’s most notable sketches from the show was “Manson,” a parody of the 1954 series Lassie. In the original, a Rough Collie dog named Lassie is a loyal companion who does the impossible by always miraculously helping her family out of jams. Odenkirk plays Charles Manson, who serves the same role as Lassie in the sketch, while also somehow communicating to “mom” and “dad” that young “Timmy” is in trouble after being bitten by a poisonous snake, eventually saving the day. The sketch is a hilarious satire of old and new (at the time) American TV viewing habits, encompassing Manson's quotes from his numerous prison interviews that dominated the press.

You can buy all 13 episodes of The Ben Stiller Show on Amazon, Vudu, or Google Play.

‘Mr. Show with Bob and David’ (1995-1998)

Image via Tubi

While The Ben Stiller Show highlights Odenkirk’s comedic talents, Mr. Show is where he shines. Mr. Show joins Odenkirk with Cross in what would be a long and fruitful friendship and partnership. Inspired by the continuity of one sketch running into another from the classic British sketch show Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Mr. Show follows the same format, both stylistically and tonally. The mundane is made extraordinary, and a satirical take of those no-go dinner topics of religion and politics is executed flawlessly.

Odenkirk’s command of the f-word is wonderfully on display here, particularly in the “Swear to God with Reverend Winton Dupree” sketch, a parody of televangelism, where he plays a preacher who swears heavily during his sermons. Another enduring character is Senator Howell Tankerbell, a Dixiecrat from Georgia who equates a government Arts Funding issue to a dirty joke of a farmer and a greedy traveling salesman. Tankerbell has shades of his North Carolina Republican Senator Edmund Warring character from The Ben Stiller Show but hyperbolized, much to the delight of Odenkirk fans. Funnily enough, both face their undoing at the hands of a puppet and marionette.

You can watch it on Tubi and on HBO Max with a subscription.

‘Seinfeld’ (1996)

Image via Netflix

In the ninth episode of Season 8 of the hit sitcom Seinfeld, Odenkirk plays Ben, one of the ultimately doomed love interests of Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, of Veep), a foible the main characters of Seinfeld share throughout the series. Elaine has begun dating Ben on the premise that he is a doctor and the supposed prestige that comes with that.

Unfortunately, “Dr. Ben” is still a medical student who has yet to pass his licensing exam. Elaine vows to help Ben pass the exam on the condition they refrain from having sex until he passes. When he finally becomes a doctor, Elaine falls flat on her face as Ben decides to dump her for “someone better” because “that’s the dream of becoming a doctor.” Odenkirk nails both the apathetic and oafish Ben and the egotist Elaine helps create. It's one of the standout one-episode arcs on a Larry David comedy series.

Stream it on Netflix.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (2000)

Image via HBO

The other unforgettable appearance Odenkirk makes on a Larry David comedy series is as “Porno Gil” on Season 1, Episode 3 of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. As his name suggests, Gil is an adult film star, living in the lap of luxury from his success, who invites Larry (Larry David) and his wife, Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), over for dinner.

Larry accidentally calls the wrong number, Gil’s, which was given to him while they were both playing golf. In typical Curb fashion, a series of faux pas by Larry towards Gil’s wife ends in disaster. Odenkirk masterfully portrays Gil as a dutiful husband and consummate host and a bit of a sleazy guy, especially when he greets Cheryl and shares a tale from one of his jobs, much to the visible disgust of Larry and Cheryl.

Stream it on HBO Max.

‘Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!’ (2007-2013)

Image via YouTube: Adult Swim

In a recent interview with Odenkirk on Tim Heidecker’s “Office Hours” podcast, Heidecker sings Odenkirk’s praises, crediting him for fostering his and comedy partner, Eric Wareheim’s entry into comedic folklore. The duo calls Odenkirk “The Godfather” for the support and wisdom he shared with them in creating their debut iconic Adult Swim comedy series, the animated Tom Goes to the Mayor, but also their breakout hit, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

Although Odenkirk is humble about it, his influence on Tim and Eric is evident from the get-go, with the opening titles of each episode including Odenkirk as the announcer, saying “Great Job!” from the title. Odenkirk was also a creative consultant writer on the show. Tim and Eric's surreal and absurd sketches are a call back to Monty Python and Mr. Show, but the boys make it their own and include Odenkirk in the fun.

It’s hard to narrow down Odenkirk’s best bits, but those with patented Tim and Eric toilet humor are among some of the most laugh-out-loud. Catch the charismatic Odenkirk advertising the “E-Z Kreme Diarrhea Inducer” (yes, really), and, with an affable British accent, as Dr. Sandy Winfield, a “Professional Starchologist,” the “Eez-Zee Stool Strips,” for testing starch in your bowel movements (yes, you read it right).

Stream Odenkirk’s appearances on Tim and Eric on HBO Max.

