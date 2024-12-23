Bullying people in real life can obviously have consequences, but picking on fictional characters is another matter. The following people do not exist in real life, and even if they did, some of them wouldn’t, on account of them being dead (perishing on screen or being in stories from so long ago they'd be gone by now). Actually, some people say you shouldn’t speak ill of the dead, either. But again, the dead people in question didn’t/don’t exist.

So, these are some of the funniest fictional names in movie history, with some clearly intending to be humorous, some being stupid for one reason or another, and at least one example having aged… interestingly. With this whole ranking, it just so happens that the funnier the names get, the more useless the commentary is (the funnier a joke, the worse it is when it’s over-explained), but here goes nothing regardless.

10 Baseball Bat Man

'The Raid 2' (2014)

The Raid 2 is, to quote Gwen Stefani, bananas (B-A-N-A-N-A-S). It’s a pretty much perfect martial arts movie that also doubles as a sweeping crime epic, running for about two and a half hours and featuring some of the gnarliest action ever put to film. The action is even more brutal and satisfying than the sequences found in The Raid (2011), and that was already a phenomenal and immensely fulfilling martial arts movie.

You know you're in good hands when there’s a character who, according to the credits, is named Baseball Bat Man. There’s no need to wonder why he’s called that, because he shows, shortly after being introduced, how he specializes in taking down combatants with the weapon you'd expect (plus a baseball). And if that’s not enough, this character has a sister with an even better name.

9 Hammer Girl

'The Raid 2' (2014)

Yes, The Raid 2 has 2 characters with all-time great names. Baseball Bat Man’s sister is known as Hammer Girl, though she is admittedly also given the name of Alicia, which just doesn’t have the same ring to it as “Hammer Girl.” Also, a name like Alicia gives no indication that this girl uses hammers when she fights people, and that’s just something that’s overall unacceptable.

Hammer Girl’s first fight, on board a train, escalates The Raid 2 to new heights. It was brutal before then, but seeing Hammer Girl in action is something else entirely, with her and Baseball Bat Man being introduced about 90 minutes into the whole thing. From the point they do enter, the last hour of the film ends up being nonstop; just relentlessly great stuff, and exhausting in the best of ways.

8 Professor Pee Pee Diarrheastein Poopypants Esquire

'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' (2017)

Imagine being paid to break down a name like “Professor Pee Pee Diarrheastein Poopypants Esquire” (and imagine not having to imagine it). Captain Underpants is unbeatable when you're a six-year-old and you don’t think reading is that cool, but then along comes a series about a superhero that’s expectedly filled with potty humor, instantly suggested by the name of the damn thing.

In the book series, he’s known as Professor Pippy Pee-Pee Poopypants before changing his name to Tippy Tinkletrousers, so Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie escalates things and finds a way to make his name worse/better, what with the addition of a much-needed “Diarrheastien” in there. If more needs to be said – if you genuinely think that, in other words – too bad. He’s Professor Pee Pee Diarrheastein Poopypants Esquire.

7 Hedley Lamarr

'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

The closest a name here is going to come to being a real-life one, Hedley Lamarr – the central villain from the immensely quotable Blazing Saddles – has a name that sounds, quite clearly, a lot like Hedy Lamarr. Hedy Lamarr was an actress who was most prolific during the 1930s and 1940s, and she also gained fame for being an inventor (very interesting life story that can’t really be summarized succinctly).

Anyway, as for Blazing Saddles, it’s one of the funniest Westerns of all time, and a top-tier parody; perhaps even unbeatable in the field. Hedley getting mixed up with Hedy is just one of many great running jokes throughout the movie, excellently paid off near the film’s end when the fourth wall isn't just broken, but absolutely nuked in a way that needs to be seen to be believed.

6 Pussy Galore

'Goldfinger' (1964)

If you're a fan of The Sopranos, Pussy Galore might not be your favorite fictional character who goes by “Pussy,” but Big Pussy himself might well be out-ranked by Pussy Galore if characters named in such a way are to be ranked. Indeed, Pussy Galore is already so ridiculous that Austin Powers, as a series that parodied James Bond, had to get pretty extreme in finding highly sexualized names for female characters to parody such a name.

Pussy Galore is a funny name for reasons that don’t need to be spelled out. She’s nevertheless one of the most memorable Bond girls… okay, not “nevertheless.” The name probably contributes. But, also, Goldfinger is an undeniable series highlight; not just a great James Bond movie, but an overall iconic film within the broader action genre.

5 Sugarpuss O'Shea

'Ball of Fire' (1941)

Sugarpuss O'Shea is a funny name for similar reasons to Pussy Galore, but it’s also classier and maybe more naïve in a way that makes it funnier/more endearing. That the character’s played by Barbara Stanwyck helps, of course, as is the fact that the movie she’s in – Ball of Fire – is pretty dang good, as far as comedic farces from the 1940s go.

It’s one of many great movies directed by Howard Hawks, and has a plot that revolves around an academic trying to get on top of then-current slang, with his journey to discover such language leading him to Sugarpuss O’Shea, who’s a nightclub singer. Romance between the two is inevitable, and it’s all quite funny that slang has progressed further since Ball of Fire to kind of make the name of one of its main characters even funnier.

4 Gaylord Focker

'Meet the Parents' (2000)

One Focker was more than enough for Meet the Parents, because meeting the rest of them was pretty underwhelming. The Focker in question has an obviously great surname, but his original first name was Gaylord. He goes by Greg in Meet the Parents, but is legally/originally named Gaylord Focker which… well, yes, this is a movie from the early 2000s, how could you tell?

Maybe a PG-13 comedy nowadays wouldn’t try to make such a joke, but there’s also an argument to be made that “Gaylord Focker” is audacious enough to loop back around from potential offensiveness and become funny again. That Meet the Parents is also a pretty solid and enjoyably wild comedy does help a good deal (again, stay away from the sequels, which are honestly cursed).