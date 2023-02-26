Genres are funny things. While some movies may fit into one easy-to-see genre, others might slip in and out of different ones throughout their runtime, or simultaneously exist within several. Sometimes, a movie that might feel like it fits into one genre could be perceived as something else by another viewer. Similarly, an online resource might label something as a certain type of movie, though some viewers could find themselves disagreeing.

This is the case with IMDb, which despite being an online database has something in common with the human beings who use it: it's got its flaws. For instance, its genre descriptors are sometimes a little inaccurate. This leads to certain movies that feel like comedies - at least in part - not being labeled as such on IMDb. The following films are among those, as they all deliver a surprisingly decent number of laughs despite their IMDb pages suggesting otherwise.

1 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

A classic movie that crosses into multiple genres across a 90-something minute runtime, The Princess Bride even succeeds at being both a fairytale and a fairytale parody at the same time. It's a story within a story, and it's packed with fantasy, adventure, romance, comedy, and even some swashbuckling action.

Its IMDb page doesn't agree about the comedy or action part, which is strange, particularly concerning the former. It's a very funny movie packed with clever banter, humorous subversions of fantasy tropes, and an overall playful atmosphere that gives it the feeling of a good-natured parody for much of its duration.

2 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Even if Quentin Tarantino's movies rarely feel like full-fledged comedies, there are strong undercurrents of dark humor throughout much of his filmography. This is especially true of his non-linear crime saga Pulp Fiction, which assembles three different storylines into one movie, each one centering on various interconnected characters having what could be fairly described as very bad days.

To IMDb's credit, the film-centric social media site Letterboxd also doesn't consider Pulp Fiction a comedy, but it has to count as a sub-genre, surely. Even if much of the humor is of the bleak, profanity-heavy, and sometimes gory variety, it still feels like Pulp Fiction is trying to be comedic a good deal of the time. And without a doubt, something like the idea of two hitmen being early for a hit and just waiting around to kill time while continuing their aimless conversation can't be seen as anything but hilarious.

3 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

First and foremost, Uncut Gems is an undeniably bleak and intense crime/thriller. It depicts the chaotic life of a man who doesn't know when to quit as he continually hustles and spends other people's money on risky ventures, constantly building up debt and increasing the number of enemies he has in his life.

Maybe some of the humor comes as a result of things being so intense and uncomfortable for the majority of the movie's runtime. In an awkward situation, it can feel like a natural response to laugh, and Uncut Gems provides plenty of moments that might make viewers want to do just that. However, its star, Adam Sandler, has his roots in comedy, and so even if this isn't one of his usual comedic roles, it could well be that he channels some of that energy into his character here.

4 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Goodfellas is fast-paced, exciting, relentlessly stylish, filled with great songs, and sometimes proves surprisingly funny. It tracks 25 years in the life of a man named Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), who worked as a low-level associate of the mob, with the film painting what feels like an honest depiction of the highs and lows that come with living such a lifestyle.

Many of its comedic moments are of the uncomfortable or darkly comedic variety, such as the infamous "funny how?" exchange between Henry and Tommy DeVito, played by Joe Pesci. Plenty of the improvised dialogue also makes for some quotable, funny moments here and there, even if the overall story presented is a serious one. And sure, Goodfellas is certainly unafraid to turn into a full-blown drama by the time it reaches its final hour.

5 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' (1966)

IMDb lists The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly as both a Western and an adventure film. It's a fair pair of genres to designate this Sergio Leone-directed masterpiece, as it takes place in the Old West and has a plot concerning three men who are all searching for the location of a fortune buried somewhere in the vast desert.

What IMDb doesn't take into account is that The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is also something of a buddy comedy, though here, the characters are even more mismatched than most buddy comedy movies (which arguably makes things funnier). Seeing Blondie and Tuco constantly trying to one-up and deceive each other proves entertaining and (mostly) hilarious throughout, with infrequent but undeniably effective comedic moments adding to this epic Western.

6 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

One of the reasons Sam Raimi is so beloved as a director is his ability to balance comedy with other genres. The last two movies in the Evil Dead trilogy demonstrate this well, as do his superhero movies, most notably Spider-Man 2.

It's a film that's right on the line of feeling like a full-blown comedy because it has a gloriously campy tone, a heightened sense of reality, and constant memorable moments that would still be funny even if so many of them hadn't been turned into memes. But it's also a movie with a great deal of heart, and it's easy to take it seriously as a movie despite how silly it gets because of how well it balances its tones.

7 'Infra-Man' (1975)

Despite Shaw Brothers Studio being best-known for producing martial arts movies, it occasionally branched out into other films altogether. The cult classic Infra-Man demonstrates this well, because while it does contain a good deal of martial arts, it's also a sci-fi movie with a hero who can change sizes, and various monsters for him to fight, making it also feel a little like Ultraman or even Godzilla.

While the genre tags of science-fiction and action on IMDb are accurate, it's also hard to watch Infra-Man without treating it like a hilarious comedy. It's unbelievably funny, but in a charming way where you don't feel like you're laughing at it, but with it, making it feel as though much of the comedy's intentional.

8 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

The Cabin in the Woods is absolutely a horror movie parody, but sets its targets on the genre as a whole, rather than one specific movie or series. It's a film filled with plot twists best left unexplained, but the brutality of its critiques against horror tropes and conventions ends up being far more brutal than any of the deaths shown on-screen.

Despite its satirical elements and cynical humor, IMDb doesn't have comedy listed as one of the genres for The Cabin in the Woods. Instead, it's simply labeled as a horror/mystery/thriller, but then again, that could be done to reveal as little about the plot as possible (even knowing some of it will be funny may regrettably hint at where the plot ends up going).

9 'The Lobster' (2015)

With a plot about romance and loneliness, a dystopian sci-fi setting, and a constant sense of uneasiness throughout, The Lobster is a film that covers many genres. This is reflected in the fairly eclectic set of genre tags given by IMDb, which are drama, romance, sci-fi, and thriller.

IMDb's undeniably overlooking comedy, though, because even if the humor found in The Lobster is extremely uncomfortable and sometimes even disturbing, it's plain to see. It's the kind of comedy that's probably not to everyone's tastes, and it is mixed in with a good amount of dread and heartbreak for good measure, but it's still there, in all its quirkily disquieting glory.

10 'Face/Off' (1997)

There's an argument to be made that many "non-comedies" become comedic because they star Nicolas Cage. He's made a career out of hamming it up on-screen, and specializes in playing eccentric, larger-than-life characters, happily chewing scenery all the while (though of course, he can shine in subdued roles too).

But when it comes to Face/Off, this is a movie that also has John Travolta hamming it up alongside Cage. The plot involves the two switching faces and therefore their lives. It's also filled with wonderfully crazy action sequences. It's fun, exciting, and also without a doubt can be extremely funny, even if IMDb doesn't feel as though comedy should be one of its listed genres.

