The Big Picture Emily Henry's novel Funny Story is getting a movie adaptation.

Henry will write the screenplay for the adaptation herself.

The book has become a bestseller since its April release.

Another fan-favorite book is receiving its feature-length counterpart as Variety announces that Emily Henry’s Funny Story will be receiving a motion picture makeover. In an exciting shift from what we usually see for such adaptations, Henry will be leading the charge, turning her own novel into screenplay form. The news is especially exciting for the author as she’s enjoyed a steady climb of success since first publishing her title back in April through Penguin Random House. In just over two months, Funny Story has become a bestseller and will now join ranks with other classic stories fit for the big-screen.

For Henry, Funny Story marks the author’s latest foray into the on-screen industry as her other title, Happy Place is currently being workshopped by Netflix to receive an episodic adaptation. Should the deal pull through, Henry will co-pen the pilot for the hopeful show which is set to be produced by Jennifer Lopez. Other notable works to come from the uber-successful author include People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, and Beach Read, each of which are bestsellers and are also in the process of seeing their day in cinemas as feature-length adaptations.

As of right now, no casting announcements have been made nor has a director or release date been revealed for Funny Story but thanks to the book that came before it, we have an idea of the story that will play out in the movie. The plot centers around a children’s librarian named Daphne who is left broken-hearted and crushed after her fiancé, Peter, calls off their engagement. In a twist that she never saw coming, Daphne’s world was sent reeling after Peter told her that he was still in love with his childhood best friend, Petra, thus ending their engagement. Making matters worse, Daphne traded in everything to live close to Peter, and she’s now stuck in his hometown, forced to find a roommate. But life isn’t done with Daphne yet as the one person who seems like a solid fit to live with is Miles, Petra’s ex, who, like Daphne, is still in love with his old flame. Together, the scorned lovers plot to get back at — or back with — their exes.

Who’s Backing ’Funny Story’s Theatrical Adaptation?

Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company will serve as the studios behind Funny Story with the former’s Alexander Black and Natalie Sellers and the latter’s Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett producing. Along with penning the adaptation, Henry will also executive produce alongside Jon Rosenberg for Lyrical and Emma Rappold for Ryder Picture Company. Both studios are likely eying up a solid profit as book-to-film adaptations are all the rage as of late. Every major streamer has at least one solid offering like Netflix’s viewership mogul, Bridgerton, and Prime Video’s beloved series makeover of The Summer I Turned Pretty - books are good for business!

Stay tuned for more information surrounding Henry’s latest cinematic project.