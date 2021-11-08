Collider is exclusively debuting the trailer for Funny Thing About Love, a quirky romantic comedy we all need this year and that will be available in theaters and to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Gravitas Ventures this December.

What’s a holiday family gathering without some awkward moments? The trailer for Funny Thing About Love shows that the holiday movie is full of them – from the grandpa who stands in front of the TV while you’re trying to catch the game to kids acting out and, of course, a good dose of family drama.

In the story, Samantha (Summer Bellessa) is feeling high and mighty as she manages to run a successful business and is engaged to an amazing fiancé. She’s ready to make an impression with her family during this year’s Thanksgiving, but her world gets turned upside down when she discovers they decided to invite her ex-boyfriend to spend the holiday, as they believe he’s the one that got away.

Funny Thing About Love is written and directed by Adam White, who previously directed the action-comedy Inspired Guns. The director spoke out about what this comedy may represent during the times we live in. He also shared his excitement on Gravitas Ventures acquiring worldwide rights to his project:

"We really feel that what the world, and America in particular, needs this Holiday season is a feel-good, witty rom-com and Gravitas Ventures is the perfect partner for us to get the film to as many people as possible.”

Aside from Bellessa, Funny Thing About Love also stars Jon Heder, Barry Corbin, Pat Finn, Jason Gray, and Brooke White.

Funny Thing About Love is set to premiere both in theaters and to rent or own on December 3. You can watch the trailer below:

