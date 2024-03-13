The Big Picture Lyna's journey in the Paris underworld unveils deep secrets about her family ties.

The series explores Lyna's struggles as she navigates betrayal, revenge, and power dynamics.

Furies ends with a twist as Lyna and Selma face a new challenge from the ruthless Damocles.

Set in the ruthless Parisian underworld, Netflix’s Furies follows the journey of its protagonist, Lyna Guerrab (Lina El Arabi), as she discovers her deep ties with a criminal world that she had knowingly evaded for much of her adult life. Created by Jean-Yves Arnaud and Yoann Legave, the French action series dives deep into the larger-than-life criminal underbelly of the world’s luxury capital, dominated by criminal mob bosses known as the Godfathers.

The action-packed Netflix series follows in the footsteps of Lyna, who’s pushed into the abyss of the Paris underworld after witnessing the horrific death of her father on her birthday. Motivated by a thirst for revenge, Lyna ends up making irreversible choices that will seal her destiny forever. Despite the brave and deadly choices that Lyna makes, the ending of Furies leaves the character facing greater challenges that she might not be ready for in the future of the series.

Furies A dive into Paris's criminal underworld, where Lyna meets the enigmatic and brutal Furie, the boss of this hazardous environment. Release Date March 1, 2024 Cast Lina El Arabi , Marina Foïs , Steve Tientcheu , Quentin Faure , Jeremy Nadeau , Sandor Funtek , Eye Haidara , Fatima Adoum Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jean-Yves Arnaud , Yoann Legave Writers Jean-Yves Arnaud , Yoann Legave Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Cedric Nicolas-Troyan , Samuel Bodin , Laura Weaver Showrunner Jean-Yves Arnaud , Yoann Legave

Who Is the Fury in the Olympus?

In Episode 1 of Furies, Lyna is taken into custody on her birthday after being a witness to her father’s assassination. Unbeknownst to Lyna, her father worked as the accountant for the Godfathers, the criminal bosses of the organization called the Olympus which ruled the Paris criminal underworld. The money that Lyna received from her father as a birthday gift becomes easy evidence for Detective Keïta (Eye Haidara)—who has been looking for a person called the Fury—to keep Lyna in prison.

For decades, the Fury has been the one responsible for maintaining order among the Godfathers and ensuring that the balance of the criminal world remains undisturbed. Upon her release, Lyna embarks on a journey to find her father's murderer, only to end up being recruited by the current Fury, Selma (Marina Foïs). Being forced into an association with the Fury, Lyna finds out that she'll never be able to return to her previous life.

The Masked Man Reveals His True Plans Against the Godfathers

Image via Netflix

Lyna’s induction into the fold of the Fury leaves an indelible impact on the young girl’s life. Being part of the Olympus meant that Lyna would have to part with her boyfriend, Elie (Jeremy Nadeau), who’s a police officer. Moreover, she comes to realize that her entire life was a lie, after finding out that she’s actually the daughter of Selma’s brother, Driss (Mathieu Kassovitz). Selma informs Lyna that Driss had passed away 20 years ago in an accident as the result of a car chase.

Tensions also start arising between Selma and Lyna in Episode 4 when Lyna finds out that her father, Driss, might not be dead. 20 years ago, the Godfathers put out a hit on Driss, and as per the custom, the Fury was tasked with the job; however, Selma did not pull the trigger. Instead of killing her brother, Selma locked Driss in a remote prison, away from the eyes of the Godfathers.

Lyna decides to part ways with Selma and go looking for her father, threatening Selma with leaking details about the Olympus to the police in case her life is put in danger. With a little help from the police database, Lyna is able to track down the prison where Driss is being kept and manages to finally meet her father. However, the meeting goes in an unexpected direction when Lyna realizes that Driss is running the prison and has taken control over everything. In Episode 5, it’s revealed that Driss has been the masked crusader leading the charge against the Olympus. To start the dismantling of the Olympus, Driss plans to kill the last line of defense first: the Fury. Unfortunately, Lyna fails to avoid the catastrophe and Driss manages to kill Selma.

Did Selma Really Die in 'Furies'?

Image via Netflix

To avenge Selma’s death, Lyna tries to establish her position as the next Fury, but she soon finds out that replacing Selma would be much harder than she originally thought. In Selma’s absence and with the threat of Driss looming over the Olympus, it becomes easier for Parques (Alex Brendemühl), the head of the underworld assassins, to win the trust of the Godfathers and secure his position as the next Fury. Thankfully, Lyna quickly realizes that Driss did not actually kill Selma but only managed to fake her death. Before Driss could settle his scores with Selma, he needed one crucial piece of information from the Fury: the whereabouts of a high-security train that runs beneath the city of Paris. The train contains all the wealth amassed by the Godfathers, and only the Fury has the exact location of the train. Driss had tactfully placed Parques as the next Fury in order to receive the information that only the Fury has access to.

Before Parques hands over the details of the underground train to Driss, Lyna takes down Parques and tries to cut a deal with Driss in exchange for Selma. However, just when the deal is about to be made, it's revealed that Lyna has already informed the policem, who end up arresting Lyna, Selma, and Driss. But before they can be taken to their destination, the convoy is attacked by a team put together by Driss. While Lyna, Selma, and Driss (accompanied by Keïta and Elie) wait to be rescued, a major development takes place behind their backs. With the news of the arrest of the Fury reaching the Olympus, the Godfathers resort to a desperate measure. They end up approaching the Damocles, an international mercenary organization known for its ruthless ways.

What Happened to the Olympus at the End of 'Furies'?

Close

In Episode 8 of Furies, a race against time begins for Selma and Lyna as they must stop Driss from reaching his goal. With Selma’s help, Lyna manages to thwart Driss’ attempt to destroy the train and leaves Driss as the last man standing after his plan to steal the massive amount of money stored within the Olympus train also fails. But before Lyna can confront her father one last time, Selma gets a hold of her brother first. In the final moments of Furies, another twist is thrown at the audience when Driss reveals that it was Selma who had massacred Kahina’s family after her credibility was questioned, due to Driss’ association with an undercover cop.

At the end of Furies, Selma kills Driss and Lyna is robbed of the opportunity of finding the truth about her father. Selma continues to keep the truth from Lyna and decides to head to the Godfathers to get her position as the Fury back. However, to Selma and Lyna’s surprise, the Godfathers are already dead. In the final moments of Furies, it's revealed that the Damocles have murdered the Godfathers and taken over the Olympus. The Furies must now make the ultimate choice between working for the Damocles or facing a fate far worse than death.

Furies is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix