The Big Picture Dive back into the Mad Max universe with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, revealing the untold origin story of the fierce Furiosa.

The Black & Chrome Edition offers a unique viewing experience by removing color for a visually striking aesthetic.

Mark your calendars for the release of Furiosa and the Mad Max 5-Film Collector's Edition, both available digitally on 13 August.

Get ready to dive back into the post-apocalyptic universe of Mad Max with George Miller’s latest addition, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The highly anticipated prequel, which reveals the untold origin story of Furiosa, will be available in a unique Black & Chrome Edition for digital purchase on 13 August and on 4K UHD on 24 September. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Black & Chrome Edition offers an alternative viewing experience by removing all color from the film, creating a stark and visually striking black and chrome aesthetic, similar to that released with Mad Max: Fury Road. This version will include an introduction by director Miller, who will provide insights into the creative process and vision behind this bold stylistic choice.

Fans of the franchise can also look forward to the Mad Max 5-Film 4K Collector’s Edition, which will be released alongside Furiosa. This comprehensive collection features all five films in the Mad Max series: the original Mad Max (1979), Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), and the latest installment, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024). The Collector’s Edition also includes special features from all five films, along with the Black & Chrome Editions of Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa.

What's 'Furiosa' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga tells the gripping story of young Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. She is taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers and captured by a formidable Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth. As they traverse the desolate wasteland, they encounter the Citadel, ruled by the notorious Immortan Joe. In the midst of a power struggle between these two tyrants, Furiosa must endure numerous trials to find her way back home.

Miller, the mastermind behind the Mad Max franchise, returns to direct and co-write Furiosa alongside Nico Lathouris. The production team includes long-time collaborators like first assistant director PJ Voeten, action designer Guy Norris, and director of photography Simon Duggan. The film’s score is composed by Tom Holkenborg, better known to audiences as the musician Junkie XL.

Make sure to mark your calendars for 13 August to purchase the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Black & Chrome Edition and the Mad Max 5-Film 4K Collector’s Edition digitally. The physical 4K UHD versions will be available starting September 24, giving fans multiple ways to enjoy this iconic franchise.