Mere weeks after Universal’s The Fall Guy underwhelmed in its opening weekend despite weeks of positive buildup, Warner Bros.’ hotly anticipated Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is looking at one of the worst Memorial Day debuts in decades. Directed by George Miller, the prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road grossed $10.2 million on its first Friday, including the $3.5 million that it made in Thursday previews. This marks a steep decline from Fury Road’s opening day haul of $16 million nearly a decade ago.

That film, widely regarded as one of the greatest action blockbusters of all time, grossed $45 million in its first weekend and concluded its theatrical run with $370 million globally. Furiosa is currently eying less than $35 million in its extended four-day weekend. This represents the lowest Memorial Day weekend haul since Return of the Jedi’s $30 million debut in 1983. If Furiosa ends up at the higher end of projections, it will still have delivered the lowest Memorial Day opening since 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which grossed just under $34 million.

These are the sort of figures that will leave studios scratching their heads for a while, because reviews for Furiosa have been strong following its Cannes Film Festival premiere. The movie is currently sitting at a “fresh” 89% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Therese Lacson praising Anya Taylor-Joy’s central performance in her review. Furiosa also earned a strong-if-not-spectacular B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which doesn’t exactly bode well for its future.

The Summer Box Office Isn't Summer-ing Yet

Debuting at number two on Friday was The Garfield Movie, which grossed $8.4 million including the $1.9 million that it made in Thursday previews. The animated film is projected to earn $24 million in its three-day debut, and around $32 million across the extended weekend, setting up a tight race to number one with Furiosa. This is, however, a far cry from the $146 million that Chris Pratt’s last animated offering, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, made in its first weekend last year. Slipping to number three after a lukewarm debut last weekend, Paramount’s IF grossed $4.3 million on its second Friday, taking its running total to $46 million. The PG-rated family drama from writer-director John Krasinski is struggling at the box office, and is eying around $16 million across the traditional three-day weekend, and a little more than $20 million across the extended holiday frame.

The fourth spot was claimed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which added $3.4 million on its third Friday, taking its running domestic total to $112 million. The big-budget science-fiction sequel is expected to generate around $13 million over the three-day weekend, and $16 million across the four-day holiday period, pushing its domestic gross to $125 million by Sunday. The top five was rounded out by The Fall Guy, which is eying $7 million across the four-day frame, despite having debuted on digital this weekend. The film will pass the $70 million mark domestically this weekend, as its chances of hitting the coveted $100 million mark decline by the day. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office coverage over the weekend.

