The film has grossed $58 million domestically and $85 million overseas.

Furiosa features a strong cast and epic narrative, but audiences may not be interested in a prequel without Mad Max.

It hasn’t even played in theaters for three full weeks yet, but Warner Bros.’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga already appears to be nearing the end of its disappointing run. The movie dropped out of the top five at the domestic box office this weekend, where it was overtaken not only by the family-friendly IF but also the holdover hit Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. But the writing was on the wall in the film’s opening weekend itself, when it debuted to worryingly low numbers after what seemed like incredibly positive online buzz following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Furiosa has grossed only $58 million domestically so far, and another $85 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $144 million. It’s easily one of the biggest underperformers of the year, after Universal’s The Fall Guy. Directed by George Miller, Furiosa grossed $26 million in its first weekend at the domestic box office and fell by a hefty 59% in weekend two. In the third weekend, when most films find their footing, Furiosa had an even harsher fall (61%), losing around 900 theaters. At this rate, the movie will wrap up its run with around $70 million domestically, if it’s lucky. All this against a reported budget as high as around $170 million.

And the situation isn’t much brighter overseas, either. Even Miller’s compatriots in Australia didn’t show up to watch the film; the movie has grossed only a little over $2 million Down Under. Its top-grossing overseas market is South Korea, followed by the United Kingdom, Mexico, and France. This weekend, Furiosa debuted in China, where it made a little over $3 million. By comparison, Mad Max: Fury Road grossed over $150 million domestically and nearly $370 million worldwide in 2015, against a reported budget of around $160 million. The movie wasn’t a smash hit, but was critically acclaimed upon release — it won six Oscars from 10 nominations and is widely considered to be one of the greatest action movies of all time.

Reviews for Furiosa have been positive as well. The movie appears to have settled at a 90% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with critics noting its more epic narrative and lofty philosophical ideas as compared to the first film, which was hailed for its achievements in action choreography. But audiences simply weren’t interested in watching a prequel about the warrior Furiosa, who was played so memorably by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. Unlike that film, which was set over a couple of days, Furiosa takes place over a decade and features Alyla Browne and Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role. Also starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, and Lachy Hulme, Furiosa is the first Mad Max movie to not feature the character at all.

