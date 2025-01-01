After Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opened with only $26 million domestically, a drop in the bucket of its hefty $168 million budget, things were looking grim for the Mad Max prequel. While the film did manage to somewhat redeem itself, mostly thanks to international earnings, by grossing $172 million globally, it can still be considered a major flop for Warner Bros. which needed well over $300 million to break even and even begin to be a profit. While the film ultimately never found the box office success it was hoping for, it was added to Max shortly after its theatrical run where it stayed until recently. Furiosa has now left Max and is streaming exclusively on Netflix, where it wasted no time climbing charts and reaching the #10 spot at the time of writing.

George Miller, who is responsible for all the Mad Max movies dating back to Mel Gibson’s trilogy in the 70s and 80s, returned once again to write and direct Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with Nick Lathouris also receiving a writing credit on the film. Miller has also worked on other projects in his career, including Three Thousand Years of Longing, the fantasy thriller starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, and Lorenzo’s Oil, the 1992 biopic starring Nick Nolte and Susan Sarandon. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga stars Anya Taylor Joy in the lead role of the titular character, which was previously assumed by Charlize Theron in the sequels that came before. MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth also plays Dementus, the warlord of the land where Furiosa is taken after she is kidnapped as a child.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix?

Carry-On, the holiday thriller starring Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton that’s drawing comparisons to Die Hard, has been atop the Netflix charts since its premiere in December. New additions in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Dune: Part Two, both of which earned over $500 million at the worldwide box office earlier this year, are also sitting in the #3 and #4 spots on Netflix at the time of writing. Mad Max: Fury Road, the sequel starring Tom Hardy, is also in the Netflix top 10, along with Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is available to stream on Netflix now. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Furiosa on Netflix.

