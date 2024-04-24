The Big Picture Get ready for an unhinged, violent ride with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - full of explosive action and R-rated for strong violence.

Director George Miller brings back the fan-favorite character Furiosa in a prequel that explores her backstory and journey.

With an all-star cast including Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, the Wasteland comes alive with nostalgia and excitement.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has earned an R-rating, as per Comicbook. The Anya Taylor-Joy-led prequel is full of explosive action and has been granted the rating for “sequences of strong violence, and grisly images," meaning fans are in for an unhinged violent ride. Along with the familiar nemesis Immortan Joe, this time around we have Chris Hemsworth playing Warlord Dementus, which adds another layer of intrigue to the feature.

The movie will see a young Furiosa, who is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Dementus. In the apocalyptical Wasteland, when they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe, the two Tyrants war for dominance. While Furiosa survives numerous trials as she tries to find her way home.

Why Did George Miller Recast ‘Furiosa?’

Right after Mad Max: Fury Road, director George Miller was pressed for a follow-up, but the acclaimed filmmaker waited for approximately a decade before he made up his mind to make a prequel. Given Charlize Theron’s Furiosa was the breakout fan-favorite, Miller decided to tell her back story. The upcoming movie will chronicle Furiosa’s story in different stages right from the moment she was taken from her abode circling the story all the way back to Fury Road.

Previously speaking of re-casting the character, Miller revealed that he thought about de-aging Theron but eventually dropped the idea. “It definitely would have been Charlize [had Furiosa been filmed before Fury Road]. I began thinking, 'Oh, maybe we could do de-aging.' Then I watched really masterful filmmakers like Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese, doing Gemini Man and The Irishman, and I saw that it hadn't been licked. All you'd be watching is, 'Look how well the technology works?' It would not have been persuasive." It makes sense given that Taylor-Joy looks perfect as a young Furiosa, and fans are eager to see her performance in the upcoming flick.

The movie is full of action and big set pieces, while we see glimpses of various characters in previously released images, the Wasteland comes alive in trailers, giving fans a dose of nostalgia and excitement to re-enter the familiar world. The movie cast Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, and John Howard as The People Eater. Further rounding off the cast are Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe, Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa, Furiosa's mother, Quaden Bayles, and Daniel Webber as a War Boy.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga revs into theatres on May 23. You can get more details about the film with our guide here.