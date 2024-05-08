The Big Picture Anya Taylor-Joy's shaved-head look in Furiosa was achieved with an impressive prosthetic due to production constraints.

The hype for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has been revving up for a few months now. With the film's release date approaching, we have been learning more about the hard work that went into making it. The film's star, Anya Taylor-Joy, recently spoke with Variety about shooting the film, including the makeup process which involved a shaved-head prosthetic.

Taylor-Joy was eager to shave her head for the film, but unfortunately, the production schedule couldn't allow for it. Instead, the shaved-head look that helps to show the character's evolution was achieved with a prosthetic. There was even a prosthetic that allowed for a scene in which Taylor-Joy shaves her head on camera, a scene which was added by director George Miller at the actor's request.

An Important Moment for Furiosa

Describing the prosthetic and makeup process, Taylor-Joy said:

"I was so excited to shave my head for this movie. George very quickly said, 'It's not going to work with our schedule and the fact that we have to follow the character throughout so many different stages in her life.' It was just an incredible prosthetic, and we also had a prosthetic that I could actually shave off, because that was something that was really important to me."

The prosthetic involved a skullcap with each individual hair handwoven into it. All the prosthetic and makeup work required to get the Wasteland look for Furiosa took "about six hours in the makeup chair." The elaborate work was worth it to Taylor-Joy, though, as she describes the satisfaction of hearing impressed gasps when she stepped out of the makeup trailer.

Taylor-Joy was in awe of director Miller throughout the process of making the film, and describes his work as "hand-painted," ensuring that every little detail in Furiosa was perfect. The actor also discussed working with her stunt team and elaborated on an action sequence that took the cast and crew three months to film. She describes it as, "a journey of a set piece."

The film is, of course, a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, which won six Academy Awards and was nominated for Best Picture. Early reactions for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga have also been very positive, calling the film "stunning" and "epic." The film also stars Chris Hemsworth and will open in theaters on May 24, 2024.