Fans of the Mad Max saga will be able to see the latest installment of the franchise in a new color - literally. George Miller, the director of Warner Bros.' Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, has revealed that he shot a black-and-white version of the film that will be available in the near-future. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given Miller's affinity for this type of filmmaking - and the fact that the prior installment, 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, received the same treatment.

Miller made the announcement during an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He revealed that he would not only be releasing a black-and-white cut of Furiosa, which he dubbed "Tinted Black and Chrome," but that this cut was already complete. "We've done it already. It's the last thing I did on this film, and I call it Tinted Black and Chrome," said Miller. The director added:

"It's really interesting, I'm still trying to demystify why the black-and-white, for me, has something more elemental to it. I still can't quite put my finger on it. It's not because they look like old black-and-white movies, it's something else. It's like, if we took a picture of ourselves right now, it might look a little more dramatic if it's in black and white."

Details of the black-and-white release remain slim, especially given that Furiosa has been in theaters for less than a week. The black-and-white version of Fury Road were not available during the original home release of the film, but eventually made their way onto a later anthology release in 2016. Perhaps a similar path will be taken with Furiosa.

'Furiosa' Tells the Story of The 'Fury Road' Warrior

Furiosa tells the story of Imperator Furiosa, introduced in Fury Road as the driver of warlord Immortan Joe's war rig. Furiosa is played in the film by Anya Taylor-Joy, taking over the role from Charlize Theron. The film follows Furiosa's story over years as she is snatched from her home in the Green Place by another villanious warlord, Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Furiosa depicts her journey as she tries to make her way home all while trying to get revenge on Dementus, crossing paths with Immortan Joe and eventually setting up the story of Fury Road.

Other characters include Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), the original driver of Immortan Joe's war rig, and Lachly Hulme as a young Immortan Joe. Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and John Howard reprise their roles from Fury Road as advisors (and sons) of Immortan Joe. Miller directed the film from a script he wrote with Nico Lathouris and produced the film with Doug Mitchell for their Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner alongside Domain Entertainment and Village Roadshow Pictures.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is in theaters now.