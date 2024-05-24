It's hard to believe it's been almost ten years since one of the best action films ever made, Mad Max: Fury Road, was released into theaters, but the beloved series is finally returning with the anticipated prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Set years before Max Rockstansky (Tom Hardy) raced through the Wasteland alongside Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), the new George Miller-directed spin-off will focus on a younger Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) and how she became the fighter for justice she would later turn into. After being taken away from her home, Furiosa puts a plan into action to find and punish the deranged bandit leader known only as Dr. Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a return to George Miller's influential and unique vision of the post-apocalypse, and while some may still want a proper sequel to Fury Road, Furiosa is still well worth anticipating. Following its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has become a widely acclaimed prologue, with Collider's own Therese Lacson praising the film for its strong lead performances. Be sure to read Therese's full review for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by clicking here.

Due to the film being a prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga likely won't include Tom Hardy nor Charlize Theron (the two of whom apparently hated working together on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road). However, that doesn't mean there still won't be some familiar faces showing up, as Furiosa won't be the only iconic character making an appearance. To find out what cast members and characters you can expect to see in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, read below for our comprehensive cast and character guide for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Imperator Furiosa

Filling the mechanical arm of Charlize Theron for her younger appearance is Anya Taylor-Joy. The acclaimed Emmy-nominated actress has become a household name thanks to her memorable roles in Split, The Queen's Gambit, The Menu, and more. Taylor-Joy also made a surprise appearance as Alia Atreides in Dune: Part Two.

In Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa was in the service of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) - a ruthless warlord who controls a large portion of the Wasteland's remaining water. One of Joe's most trusted Imperators, Furiosa ultimately betrays the warlord so she can help his harem of enslaved wives escape. The escape doesn't go as planned, but with the help of Max, she's able to take down Immortan Joe once and for all.

One objective that Furiosa failed to achieve in Fury Road was returning to her home of The Green Place during its prime, which we'll get to see in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Furiosa was abducted as a child by the underlings of Dr. Dementus, and she's been hoping for a chance of revenge on him ever since. She is willing to sell her soul to the devil for a chance of killing Dr. Dementus, and she makes a deal with the next best thing in the form of Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme).

Alyla Browne

Young Furiosa

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga already features a young Furiosa with Anya Taylor-Joy, but there's an even younger Furiosa with Alyla Browne, who has a larger role in the film than you might think. Browne is best known for her work in Nine Perfect Strangers, and she even starred as another younger version of the main character in another George Miller film, Three Thousand Years of Longing.

This younger Furiosa is taken from her perfect life very early in the film when several of Dementus' goons find her in the Green Place. She's abducted and taken away from her family, and she struggles to survive in this barren and unforgiving Wasteland. Still, we all know she'll persevere and rise from the ashes of her former life in the end.

Chris Hemsworth

Dr. Dementus

Immortan Joe may be in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but the main villain will be Chris Hemsworth's Dr. Dementus. Hemsworth is certainly best known as Marvel's resident God of Thunder in the Thor films, being one of the longest-running characters in the MCU. Hemsworth is also set to portray another iconic character, with Optimus Prime in the upcoming Transformers One.

A charismatic slaver and cult leader, even the Wasteland's most notorious names have fear and disdain for Dr. Dementus. The bearded menace relishes in the pain and torment of others, particularly when he's performing these dark deeds from a position of power. As if kidnapping Furiosa as a child wasn't enough, Dr. Dementus also has plans to completely take over her home of The Green Place for his own devices.

Charlee Fraser

Mary Jo Bassa

A critical character in Furiosa's life will be played by Charlee Fraser - the Australian fashion model who recently made her acting debut in the Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney rom-com, Anyone But You.

Furiosa clearly idolized her mother, Mary Jabassa, growing up, viewing her as a strong pillar of a community that is made up of mainly women. It was from her that Furiosa learned much of her unparalleled combat skills, and she hopes to truly live up to her mother's legacy one day. That day hopefully isn't soon, as Furiosa still won't rest until she finds her mother.

Tom Burke

Praetorian Jack

Another brand-new character joining the races in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is Tom Burke's Praetorian Jack, with the actor's best known work including Mank and The Lazarus Project.

In a place like the Wasteland, it can be hard to find friends, but Furiosa does indeed find one with Praetorian Jack. He effectively shows Furiosa the ropes of how to survive in the lands beyond The Green Place, and he proves himself a significant ally for the young hero. In fact, the connection between Jack and Furiosa may even be evolving into something much more significant.

Lachy Hulme

Immortan Joe

A notorious foe (and many of his underlings) returns to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with Immortan Joe - the main villain of Mad Max: Fury Road. The prior film saw Hugh Keays-Byrne play the infamous warlord, who, much like director George Miller, was with the franchise from the very beginning, having starred as the main villain of the original Mad Max movie. Keays-Byrne sadly passed away in 2020, and the role will now be played by The Matrix Revolutions star Lachy Hulme.

Not too much is known of the origins of Immortan Joe, though some fans speculate he is the same character from the first film given both are played by Hugh Keays-Byrne. Regardless, the disfigured warlord is obsessed with controlling all aspects of the Wasteland, including water itself. He also desperately seeks to secure his legacy by having a child with no birth defects, hence why he has abducted several women for his own devices. That's what led Furiosa to betray Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road, leading to that film's legendary race for freedom along with Immortan Joe's cronies.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will showcase how the titular hero and the nefarious villain first met. It seems clear that they have an enemy in common with Dr. Dementus, and Furiosa swears service to him if it means killing her long-standing enemy. Little do either of them know that they are destined to become even more bitter enemies in the coming future.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga races into theaters on Friday, May 24th, 2024.

