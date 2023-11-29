The Big Picture Warner Bros. booth at CCXP in São Paulo features a preview of the upcoming prequel, Furiosa, which explores the origins of the iconic character from Mad Max: Fury Road.

If you're at this weekend's CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, be sure to check out the Warner Bros. booth on the convention floor, and take a drive back into the wastelands with Furiosa, the upcoming prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, which explores the origins of the titular character before she became the Imperator for Immortan Joe. Collider's Steve Weintraub is on the ground at the event and was able to capture some first-look images at the stunning display on the con floor.

The upcoming movie from George Miller will star Anya Taylor-Joy in the action role previously played by Charlize Theron. The film will delve into the earlier years of this iconic character from Miller's 2015 classic. Despite the completion of production, Warner Bros. has strategically scheduled the release for the summer of the following year, allowing it to compete with some of the most highly anticipated films of 2024.

Taylor-Joy is not the only notable star associated with the project; Chris Hemsworth is also part of the cast. The Thor actor will take on the role of one of two powerful warlords in the apocalyptic prequel. It's not been confirmed yet whether Hemsworth will be Immortan Joe, a character with significant power, originally portrayed by Hugh Keays-Byrne in Mad Max: Fury Road, or a new villain. Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth are both scheduled to be present at CCXP this week to promote the movie at an exclusive panel, while the booth also provides fans with a first glimpse at Taylor-Joy in the role and one of the vehicles from the film.

The prequel will present a different narrative, offering an explanation of how Joe gained the influence to rally warriors against Furiosa and Max (Tom Hardy) in Fury Road. While further details about Furiosa's backstory will be unveiled upon the film's theatrical release, it remains uncertain whether the premiere will occur at the Cannes Film Festival as has originally been mooted, or elsewhere.

What Happens in 'Mad Max: Fury Road'?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The movie is set in a dystopian desert wasteland where water and gasoline are scarce resources, and society has collapsed into chaos. The story follows Max Rockatansky, who is captured by the tyrannical warlord Immortan Joe. Imperator Furiosa is one of Joe's trusted lieutenants, responsible for leading a convoy of vehicles to collect gasoline. However, Furiosa goes off course, taking with her Joe's five wives, who are escaping from a life of enslavement and seeking a fabled "Green Place" — a sanctuary believed to be free from the effects of the apocalypse.

Max becomes entangled in Furiosa's escape plan and reluctantly joins forces with her. Together, they embark on a high-octane, relentless chase across the desert as they are pursued by Immortan Joe and his war party. The film is known for its intense and innovative action sequences and was highly acclaimed upon release, ultimately garnering an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Furiosa will roar into theaters on May 24, 2024. Check out the images from CCXP's Furiosa booth below, and don't miss the rest of our coverage of the epic event.

