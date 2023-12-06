The Big Picture Chris Hemsworth is excited about his role as the violent and brutal Biker Warlord Dementus in George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Director George Miller took a unique approach to casting the biker horde in the film, including real-life bikers and ex-cons to add legitimacy.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, set to premiere in theaters on May 24, promises the jaw-dropping action and intensity that fans expect from anything with the "Mad Max" title.

Chris Hemsworth is about to be a very bad man, and he's very excited about it. Known for his work as the heroic Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we're seeing another dirtier, grimier, and vile side to him in George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, in which he plays the Biker Warlord Dementus, described by Hemsworth himself as a “violent, brutal person” and “a product of the Wasteland."

The actor sat down for a one-on-one conversation with fellow Antipodean Baz Luhrmann at the Red Sea Film Festival, where he appeared, having flown directly from Sāo Paulo, Brazil. At this weekend's CCXP he appeared on-stage alongside co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the younger version of Furiosa, who was first introduced to fans in iconic fashion during the events of the Academy Award-winning Mad Max: Fury Road, released almost a decade ago. The first trailer for the film showed Dementus and his gang terrorizing the titular character, with the typical jaw-dropping action and intensity fans have come to expect from anything with the words "Mad Max" in the title.

Hemsworth was glowing in his praise of director Miller and revealed the unique approach he'd taken to casting the roles of Dementus' biker horde, which has been tormenting the Wasteland for years by this point, adding that Miller had gone out of his way to add legitimacy to the gang by casting real-life bikers and ex-cons.

Did George Miller Cast Real Bikers in 'Furiosa'?

When it came to filling out the rest of Dementus' team, Miller took a non-traditional approach to the casting process. Hemsworth explained that, rather than having the members of his biker gang read parts of the script, Miller had them tell a story about their lives, getting to know the actors and creating a deeper authenticity for the film. He said:

“A lot of the actors… some were ex-criminals, one was a Hell’s Angel, people who came from very colorful and complicated lives. He’d interview them, and he wouldn’t get them to read the script, but ask them to tell him a story, tell him about their lives. All of a sudden, there was a truth there, like they were seen for the first time. So on the long days, going into battle, they were there for him.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres in theaters on May 24. You can watch the trailer below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates!