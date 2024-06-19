The Big Picture Furiosa will head to digital platforms on June 25.

The film follows a young Furiosa seeking revenge in the Wasteland before becoming the iconic character from Fury Road.

Despite struggling box office performance, Furiosa received both critical and audience acclaim.

While the summer box office is finally getting back on track with some major successes, the month of May wasn’t very kind to big budget blockbusters. At the center of that disappointment was Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The Mad Max prequel from franchise creator George Miller sadly stalled at the box office despite some very strong reviews. Now, just a month after its theatrical debut, Furiosa is turning off Fury Road onto digital later this month.

The Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth lead post-apocalyptic adventure will be landing on all major VOD platforms on Tuesday, June 25. Up to this point, Furiosa had earned $160 million at the worldwide box office. Post pandemic, more and more movies are coming to digital earlier after they make their debut in theaters. This goes double for films that are deemed financial disappointments. May was a dire month for the industry as, alongside Furiosa's disappointment, films like the action-comedy The Fall Guy barely made it three weeks before moviegoers could watch it at home. This is a shame because, like its predecessor Fury Road, Furiosa was praised by both critics and audiences alike. The film currently holds a certified fresh rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes with the audience score close behind at 89%. Another drawback of the current climate is that more financially successful films like Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Inside Out 2 have cut Mad Max’s available screens down to a bare minimum.

What’s ‘Furiosa’ About?

Taking place years before the events of Fury Road, Furiosa tracks our young title character as she ventures out into the Wasteland to get revenge on the dreaded Dementas who murdered her mother. It’s a journey that takes years to complete, as Miller’s Wasteland is as cruel and punishing as ever, but this is the epic that turned Furiosa into the legend moviegoers met in Fury Road. While it wasn’t as masterful as its predecessor, Furiosa is full of the franchise's charm, stellar action set pieces, and performances that’ll be talked about for decades to come. It can even be argued it has more in common with the original Mad Max than the chaotic Fury Road. Despite its poor box office preference, Furiosa is bound to become a cult classic down the line.

Even though Furiosa has set its digital release date for June 25, the film is still playing in select theaters across the United States. You can buy your tickets on Fandango’s website and watch the trailer for Furiosa below.