The domestic box office is looking at a humongous drop from the same weekend last year when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse led total business to over $200 million. This weekend, however, the box office will struggle to cross $70 million with no new major releases to make up for the under-performance of last week’s The Garfield Movie and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Sony’s animated film topped the rankings in its second weekend, handily outperforming Warner Bros.’ big-budget epic from director George Miller.

It’s the reverse of what went down last weekend, with The Garfield Movie grossing $14 million to Furiosa’s $10.7 million, simultaneously overtaking the action film in total domestic revenue as well. The Garfield Movie has now grossed over $51 million domestically, while Furiosa’s running total stands at just under $50 million in 10 days of release. The underperformance of Furiosa certainly sent shock-waves across the industry, considering its nearly $170 million reported budget and largely positive reviews. The Garfield Movie, on the other hand, defied poor critical reception to handily recover its modest reported budget of $60 million.

On a brighter note, both movies (but especially Garfield), delivered decent second weekend holds, although it’s clear by now that Furiosa isn’t going to stage a miraculous comeback. The Garfield Movie will continue drawing younger crowds at least until Pixar’s Inside Out 2 debuts in a couple of weeks, but Furiosa has no chance of matching its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road’s $153 million lifetime domestic haul. With $370 million worldwide against a reported budget that was pegged at as high as around $180 million, Fury Road was hardly a clean hit either.

The Domestic Box Office Is Struggling this Summer

Some good news came from writer-director John Krasinski’s PG-rated family film IF, which delivered an especially strong third-weekend hold of 32%, generating just under $11 million and overtaking Furiosa for the number two spot. This takes the film's running domestic total to an estimated $80 million, while also ensuring that it passes the coveted $100 million mark domestically by the end of its run. IF opened to relatively modest numbers a couple of weeks ago, but as expected, has held remarkably well in the subsequent days.

The summer’s sole blockbuster so far, 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes also continued to deliver the goods as it entered its fourth week of release. The action spectacle grossed an estimated $9 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total to $140 million. In the next week, the film will overtake the $146 million lifetime domestic haul of its immediate predecessor, War for the Planet of the Apes. The top five list was rounded out this weekend by Crunchyroll’s latest anime offering, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, which grossed an estimated $3.5 million. Debuting outside the top five was IFC’s buzzy horror title In a Violent Nature, which grossed over $2 million this weekend.

