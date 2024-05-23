Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores the tragic backstory of Furiosa before Mad Max: Fury Road.

The film includes a montage during the credits that brings closure to Furiosa's character arc from Fury Road.

Director George Miller has plans for another Mad Max prequel, potentially involving Tom Hardy's return.

It remains impressive that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is even a film that hit theaters. While the original Mad Max trilogy by director George Miller was heralded for its impact on the action genre, the fourth installment Mad Max: Fury Road spent many years in development hell and had a notoriously difficult production. Nonetheless, enthusiasm for the film was significant enough that Miller crafted a new prequel film that tells the origin story of Mad Max: Fury Road’s standout hero. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also includes a mid-credits and post-credit stinger that pays tribute to the legacy of the Mad Max saga.

While Mad Max: Fury Road featured Tom Hardy inheriting the role that Mel Gibson had occupied in the original trilogy, the film’s real hero was Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), a warlord who rebels against the evil dictator Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga recasts Theron with Anya Taylor-Joy, who shows a young Furiosa’s tragic childhood and rise within Joe’s ranks of warriors. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga details the character’s entire life up until the moment audiences first meet her in Mad Max: Fury Road.

How Does 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' End?

Early in the film, a young Furiosa is abducted from her home in “The Green Place of Many Mothers” and taken in by the ruthless warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Furiosa refuses to give up information about her people’s whereabouts and plans an ambitious escape as Dementus aims to dominate other warlords. After Dementus gets into a bitter feud with a younger Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) and his War Boys, Furiosa is traded in exchange for control of the industrial center known as “Gastown.” It’s Immortan Joe’s intention for Furiosa to become one of his breeder wives, however, she manages to mask her identity by pretending to be a War Boy and begins serving among his warriors.

Miller’s film explores the backstory of Furiosa from her youth up until the events of Fury Road. Along the way, we learn how she lost her arm, met the Citadel’s military leader, Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), and how she gets her revenge on Dementus. However, when the credits start, that’s not quite the end of Furiosa’s story.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Has an End Credits Montage

Image via Warner Bros.

The credits of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga include a montage of critical moments from Mad Max: Fury Road, allowing Furiosa’s character arc to come to a complete close. After years of being forced to serve cruel men, Furiosa finally gets the chance to strike out on her own and lead a cause she believes in. Given the tragic backstory that is detailed in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, it makes sense that Furiosa would be so determined to bring Joe’s wives to safety. She is ultimately fighting for them to have the happy life that has eluded her since childhood.

Mad Max: Fury Road is the type of all-time great action spectacle that is worth seeing multiple times in theaters, so any opportunity to experience some of its highlights is a treat for film fans. However, the events of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga make Mad Max: Fury Road more tragic. The iconic moment of Theron screaming is even more powerful, as viewers understand why finding the Green Place is so important to her. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also explains the connection Furiosa has with the older women who eventually help her in defeating Immortan Joe.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The final post-credit stinger of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga features the bird skull bobblehead that is used by Nux (Nicholas Hoult) in Mad Max: Fury Road. While this is a fun Easter egg to one of the coolest characters in the Mad Max franchise, it's also a reminder of the new backstory given to the War Boys in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. It’s revealed that any of the War Boys wouldn’t think twice about sacrificing themselves for Immortan Joe, as one War Boy hurls himself from the top of the Citadel in order to attack Dementus.

What’s Next for the Mad Max Franchise?

Close

Considering that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga wraps up right where Mad Max: Fury Road begins, it seems unlikely that Taylor-Joy would reprise her role in another prequel film. However, Miller has stated he has plans for another Mad Max prequel. He revealed that he developed “not only the backstory of every character, but every prop, every vehicle, every gesture,” and “wrote a story about Max in the year before he got there.” This would leave open the door for Hardy to potentially reprise his role in another Mad Max adventure.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is in theaters now.

Get Tickets