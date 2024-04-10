The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga prequel gives audiences a closer look at the character's backstory with an action-packed sneak peek at CinemaCon.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in the highly-anticipated film, showcasing a world hand-painted by George Miller.

Hemsworth describes working with Miller as a dream come true, with the sneak peek promising even more action than Fury Road.

Warner Bros. took center stage on the second night of CinemaCon to show off their upcoming slate of films for 2024. Pulling out all the stops, the first big presentation was for the highly-anticipated prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, from George Miller’s Mad Max universe. Not only was Miller in attendance but he was joined by the feature’s two stars: Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. The trio answered a handful of questions and a sneak peek was dropped, getting audiences more acquainted with the loud, vibrant, and furious world that’s slated to arrive in cinemas on May 24.

Explaining how the creative team behind Furiousa settled on inserting a prequel into the ever-growing world of Mad Max, the visionary filmmaker explained that they had already developed a backstory for the characters introduced in Mad Max: Fury Road - making it almost a no-brainer to further develop the character first played by Charlize Theron. In the upcoming movie, Taylor-Joy will play a younger version of the warrior and tell her origin story. The actress, who recently appeared in Dune: Part Two, said of working with Miller that it was “unlike any experience you will ever have. It’s utterly unique and so marvelous.” She added that viewers will be delighted to see the cinematic wonder that awaits them as “Absolutely everything you see on the screen is hand painted by George.”

Sharing his connection to Miller's post-apocalyptic, dystopian film series, Hemsworth says that the Mad Max films were a thing of legend in his house growing up, referring to the director as “a God-like figure,” making his involvement in Furiosa “a dream come true.”

A Ride Into Vengeance

Those of us in attendance at CinemaCon were also treated to a new sneak peek (Miller was sure to not refer to it as a trailer or teaser), showcasing the young life of Furiosa. In it, we meet her mother whose one wish is that her daughter returns to the Green Place and watches over it. A rogue warrior, both Dementus (Hemsworth) and Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) want the fighter to be their close compatriot. As the sneak peek played out, the film looks to somehow have even more action than Fury Road, with bigger rigs and bigger explosions.

Filling out the production’s cast are Tom Burke (Mank), Angus Sampson (Mad Max: Fury Road), Nathan Jones (Spiderhead), John Howard (All Saints), and Charlee Fraser (Anyone but You) as Furiosa’s mother. Learn more about Furiosa here in our all-encompassing guide.