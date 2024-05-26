The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga topped international and global box offices with $58 million, despite falling short of blockbuster expectations.

IMAX screens played a significant role in the film's success, contributing $9.5 million globally, with Hong Kong leading with 27%.

Furiosa received critical acclaim with an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and resonated with audiences aged 25-34, despite mixed financial results.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga stormed into 75 overseas markets this weekend, debuting on 20,998 screens. Despite the wide release, the film amassed a modest $33.3 million internationally, which was enough to make it the #1 film both internationally and globally, with a total of $58 million. With an estimated 4.8 million admissions internationally, the movie managed to capture significant attention, but it fell short of creating the blockbuster impact expected from the Mad Max franchise. IMAX contributed significantly to the film's earnings, launching to $9.5 million globally through Sunday. Of this, $4.7 million came from 400 international IMAX screens.

The film demonstrated strong indexing in several key markets, with Hong Kong’s 5 IMAX screens accounting for an epic 27% of the nationwide total. Taiwan followed with 22% from 11 screens, the UK and Ireland at 21% from 54 screens, Korea capturing 17% from 24 screens, and Chile achieving an impressive 17% from just 2 screens. Premium formats accounted for approximately 52% of the weekend's business, with strong results from IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and other premium large formats.

Asia saw Furiosa delivering the biggest opening weekend of the Mad Max franchise and for director George Miller in Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan. Latin America embraced the film enthusiastically, ranking it #1 in the region and outperforming John Wick: Chapter 2 by 83%, Dune by 35%, and Blade Runner 2049 by 12%, all adjusted for current exchange rates. Europe faced a different challenge as hot, sunny weather kept audiences outside rather than in theaters. Nevertheless, Furiosa managed to perform 4% higher than Edge of Tomorrow in like-for-like markets when adjusted for exchange rates.

The film's journey is not over, with three major markets yet to open: Greece on May 30, Japan on May 31, and China on June 7. Despite the mixed financial performance, the film has been well-received critically, boasting an 89% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91% audience score. CinemaScore reported a B+ rating, with 42% of the audience giving the film an A- grade, particularly resonating with viewers aged 25-34.

What Is 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' About?

A prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the young Furiosa (previously Charlize Theron), who is kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers and thrust into the harsh wasteland ruled by brutal warlords. The film chronicles her survival amidst the war for dominance between the Warlord Dementus and Immortan Joe. Chris Hemsworth takes on the role of Dementus, a charismatic yet violent leader of the Biker Horde while Tom Burke plays Praetorian Jack, commander of the Citadel's first War Rig. Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson reprise their roles from Mad Max: Fury Road as Rictus Erectus and The Organic Mechanic, respectively.

