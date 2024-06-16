The Big Picture Despite positive reviews and a strong cast, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga falls short at the box office with lackluster numbers.

The absence of the iconic Mad Max character may have alienated some fans, contributing to the film's disappointing performance.

Furiosa explores an epic narrative and philosophical ideas but struggles to capture the audience's imagination like its predecessors.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has hit a major speed bump at the box office, producing an estimated $5.3 million this weekend from 15,285 screens in 78 overseas markets. The film’s offshore total now stands at $97.0 million, bringing its worldwide gross to a disappointing $160.1 million through Sunday. Despite its positive reception from critics, audiences appear uninterested in this prequel focusing on the warrior Furiosa, a character originally brought to life by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Reviews for Furiosa have been largely favorable, with the movie settling at a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised its epic narrative and lofty philosophical ideas, which set it apart from its predecessor known for groundbreaking action choreography. However, this acclaim has not translated into box-office success. Unlike Fury Road, which unfolds over a few days, Furiosa spans a decade and stars Alyla Browne and Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character. The film also features Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, and Lachy Hulme.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Doesn't Have a Mad Max

The absence of the iconic Mad Max character in Furiosa may have contributed to its lackluster performance. This marks the first time a Mad Max film does not include the titular character, a decision that seems to have alienated some fans. While the film’s inability to “make it epic” in terms of box office numbers might be surprising, it is worth noting that the Mad Max franchise has always defied Hollywood conventions. Its roots trace back to the Ozploitation movement in Australia, with the original 1979 film starring a then-little-known Mel Gibson.

The grimy, dystopian first film was a box office hit, grossing $100 million globally and paving the way for the Australian New Wave in cinema. Its sequel, Mad Max 2 (released as The Road Warrior in the U.S.), followed in 1981 and received widespread acclaim, grossing over $40 million globally. This sequel is often regarded as one of the greatest of all time. The third installment, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, opened in 1985 to a more muted response. Co-directed by George Ogilvie, it remains the only Mad Max film not solely helmed by George Miller and made over $35 million globally.

Despite its heritage and the high expectations set by its predecessors, Furiosa has not managed to capture the audience’s imagination in the same way. Its struggle at the box office suggests that the narrative shift and absence of Mad Max himself may have been too much of a departure for fans of the franchise.

