The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is running out of gas at the global box office as it approaches digital release.

Despite positive reviews, the blockbuster didn't reach the box office success of its predecessor, Fury Road.

George Miller has an idea for another Mad Max movie, but Furiosa's low box office results make it unclear if the film will get made.

As the summer movie season rolls on, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga continues to gather force at the global box office. The film directed by George Miller has now earned $168 million from theaters around the world. $102 million out of that total came from the domestic box office, where the prequel made its debut at the top of the box office chart during Memorial Day Weekend. This weekend, Furiosa earned $2.5 million from international territories.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga introduces Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character, previously portrayed by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie tells the story of the warrior as she is kidnapped as a young girl, and follows her struggle to survive in the hostile environment of the Wasteland. The big villain of the movie is Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), a dangerous warlord who wants nothing more than to find the resourceful land Furiosa came from. Unfortunately for him, Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) continues to expand his domain over the people of the Wasteland.

Mad Max: Fury Road earned $380 million at the global box office when it rampaged through theaters almost a decade ago. Starring Tom Hardy as the titular character, the movie changed the image of what the franchise could be for a new generation of fans. Fury Road also scored several nominations at the Academy Awards and took home several, including Best Costume Design and Best Film Editing. Unfortunately, Furiosa didn't reach the box office heights of its predecessor.

Is 'Furiosa' The End of the Fury Road?

Due to Furiosa's low box office results, it's unlikely we'll be racing back into the wasteland for another Mad Max movie anytime soon. Hardy recently mentioned that it's unlikely for a sequel to Mad Max: Fury Road to be made at this point. The franchise has been running for decades, diving deep into the dangerous adventures Max goes through in the Wasteland. Though Miller already has a potential next installment planned, only time will tell if Furiosa will represent the start of a new era or the end of a legacy.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is playing in theaters. You can purchase tickets below.

