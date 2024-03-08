The Big Picture Get a sneak peek at Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus in the highly anticipated blockbuster Furiosa.

The Mad Max universe brings intense characters to life, with Hemsworth playing a complex and dark warrior.

Hemsworth's character in Furiosa is not just a typical villain, with real purpose and strategic planning behind his actions.

Furiosa is already positioning itself as one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the summer. And now, thanks to Empire Magazine, audiences can get a new look at George Miller's latest project, before the filmmaker returns to the mysterious sands of the franchise he's worked on over the course of decades. A new image from the prequel has been released, featuring characters such as Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) grabbing the spotlight. Names aren't necessarily subtle in the Mad Max universe, and the Thor star is getting ready to step into the shoes of a very different warrior when Furiosa premieres in theaters this summer.

While Mad Max: Fury Road took audiences on an unexpected journey alongside the titular character played by Tom Hardy, viewers will have to confront a very different narrative with the upcoming prequel. The premise of Furiosa will follow the character previously portrayed by Charlize Theron, with Anya Taylor-Joy taking over the role of the powerful warrior. A young Imperator Furiosa will be snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, and the protagonist will need to find new ways to survive in the Wasteland while running into characters such as Warlord Dementus. The stage is set for Furiosa to bring the explosive amount of action Miller is known for to the big screen.

The cast of Mad Max: Fury Road included names such as Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz and Hugh Keays-Byrne, assembling an impressive amount of talent for the previous installment in the franchise. Furiosa will introduce new faces to the Wasteland, with performers such as Tom Burke, Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson getting their own opportunity to shine in the universe where warriors use extravagant vehicles and weapons to fight in the unforgiving desert. George Miller is ready to remind the world why people fell in love with the franchise ever since the original movie premiered in 1979.

Who Wrote 'Furiosa'?

Besides sitting in the director's chair during the making of Furiosa, George Miller also worked on the screenplay for the upcoming prequel. But given how well the duo worked together last time around, the filmmaker collaborated with Nick Lathouris in order to come up with the best story possible for the young version of Furiosa. Lathouris previously worked on the screenplay for Mad Max: Fury Road, and he also appeared in the original Mad Max as Grease Rat. The impressive creative team behind the Wasteland is back, with a prequel that will follow one of the most beloved characters from the series.