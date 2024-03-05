The Big Picture New image for Furiosa reveals Chris Hemsworth as a villain with practical effects.

Hemsworth plays Dementus, a rival to Furiosa, leading a biker horde.

Hemsworth's character described as violent, brutal, and born from the wasteland.

If there are two things we're excited to see in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga are the new vehicles that director George Miller has come up with and Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder) in prosthetics and as a villain. Fortunately for fans, there's both of those in the new image unveiled by Warner Bros. through Rotten Tomatoes. The stunning image is designed to get our engines revving and witness it before the blockbuster premieres in a couple of months.

The image is also a behind-the-scenes look at Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, meaning the colors aren't the ones we'll see when the time comes to flock to movie theaters. A camera can be seen behind Hemsworth, who is wearing goggles to protect his eyes from the sand. He also wears a white cape, which makes us wonder how the team managed to make the prop work in practical effects — usually capes are added digitally in post-production. Then again, it could be a scene in which the motorcycle isn't moving at all.

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Hemsworth plays Dementus, a lunatic rival to Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) who is going to make her life difficult throughout the movie. He's the leader of a biker horde that, as far as we know, could be the one that took her away from the Many Mothers and into the hands of Immortan Joe. The movie will span across several years, and we'll see the transformation of Furiosa from a helpless girl into the ruthless woman we came to know in Mad Max: Fury Road.

While he spoke during last year's CCXP in Brazil about the upcoming movie — which was also day one of its publicity campaign — Hemsworth described Dementus as a "violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the wasteland." The Australian actor also added that Dementus is very much "a product of his environment," meaning that we can expect the character to act the same way we've seen other characters in previous installments. He capped it off by saying that despite his ruthlessness, "there’s a charisma to him."