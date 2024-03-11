The Big Picture Immortan Joe's mythology deepens in the upcoming Mad Max film showcasing Furiosa's past struggles.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will explore a younger Furiosa's journey before meeting Max Rockatansky.

The film will feature epic bike chases and climatic fights between Immortan Joe and Warlord Dementus.

Gears are shifting and marketing for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has rolled out. After Dune: Part Two’s promising start at the box office, the future of science-fiction genre looks good, this year as George Miller’s big budget sequel rolls out interesting details to hype fans. Empire Magazine has unveiled a new image of Immortan Joe with his gleaming eyes and a fearsome breathing mask. Australian actor Lachy Hulme steps into the big shoes of the late legendary actor Hugh Keays-Byrne, who played the character in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Immortan Joe’s mythology goes deep into the Mad Max world, he’s the tyrannical warlord and ruler of the V8 Triumvirate. A god figure of the Cult, he’s the one Charlize Theron’s Furiosa goes up against in Fury Road, the previous movie heavily implied shared history between them and the upcoming feature, led by Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version Furiosa, will delve further into that story. Speaking of his role, Hulme, who also plays one of the gang members affiliated with Chris Hemsworth’s warlord Dementus said, “‘Well, somebody needs to step up for Hugh. Someone needs to honor this great man.”

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' is a David Lean Movie “But With Motor Bikes”

The upcoming feature will chronicle Furiosa's past and showcase her struggles before she meets Max Rockatansky, (played by Tom Hardy in Fury Road). It’ll see a young Furiosa snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falling into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. When they come across the Citadel of Immortan Joe, the two Tyrants war for dominance, as Furiosa struggles to survive many trials and tries to find her way home.

Hulme describes the film as “David Lean, but with motorbikes instead of camels. When you see 4,000 custom-made motorbikes come over a hill, you shit your pants.” Miller directed and co-wrote Furiosa, continuing his work crafting the expansive Mad Max franchise, which is famous for its vast wasteland and vehicular action. The chaos will ensue even further as Immortan Joe and Dementus, collide which will certainly end up in numerous bike chases and an epic climatic fight.

The feature is going to be one to watch out for when it arrives. It’s full of talents behind and on screen. The movie also cast Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, Daniel Webber as War Boy along with Quaden Bayles, Alyla Browne in undisclosed roles.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga debuts in theatres on May 24. Meanwhile, you can know more details about the feature with our guide here and check out the new image below: