The Big Picture Get ready for a thrilling ride with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, complete with explosions, vehicular action, and emotional beats.

The film delves into Furiosa's origin story before her iconic team-up with Mad Max, promising a deeper look into her character.

With a talented cast including Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, and fans can expect a visually stunning film hand-painted by George Miller.

George Miller’s next iteration of sci-fi wasteland saga, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is hotly anticipated by fans and critics alike. Everyone is eager to see what the legendary director has in store for his viewers this time around as the feature cast Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in leading roles. As the May release nears, new images and teasers are informing audience more about this world, now we have another look at the leading stars courtesy of Total Films.

In one image Taylor-Joy is seen exiting a truck while another sees her in the hands of Hemsworth’s warlord Dementus, another image marks a passage of time as we see Taylor-Joy in a buzz cut reminiscent of Charlize Theron’s look from Mad Max: Fury Road. The images don’t give away any plot points but, for sure, hint at a lot of vehicular action and some emotional beats.

What Do We Know About ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’

The film is set before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road and chronicles the story of Furiosa in various stages of life. We see her getting snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. As the two Tyrants, Dementus and Immortan Joe, war for dominance over the Citadel, Furiosa survives many trials as she tries to find her way back home.

The recently held Cinema Con showcased some new footage from the movie which saw Furiosa’s mother, whose one wish is that her daughter returns to the Green Place and watches over it. The footage was full of explosions and vehicular action and promised a thrilling experience. Taylo-Joy too hyped the film by divulging “Absolutely everything you see on the screen is hand painted by George,” you can read the full description here. Certainly, Furiosa will be a dream come true for franchise fans who have been patiently waiting for the next chapter to arrive on the big screen.

Along with Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, the film also cast power-packed performers like Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, and John Howard as The People Eater. Further rounding off the cast are Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa, Furiosa's mother, Quaden Bayles, and Daniel Webber as a War Boy.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga revs into theatres on May 23. You can check out the new images above and get more deets about the film with our guide here.