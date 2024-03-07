The Big Picture New images from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga pit Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth against each other.

Empire Magazine dives into the behind-the-scenes madness of Furiosa.

Warner Bros. also revealed the official plot synopsis for Furiosa which is set to premiere on May 24.

Showcasing the trip to Valhalla which will soon be taken in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the prequel to the Academy Award-nominated Mad Max: Fury Road, new images have been released on the cover of Empire Magazine. Directed by George Miller, the long-awaited origin story of Fury Road's breakout character sees Anya Taylor-Joy taking the wheel from Charlize Theron as the title character. Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth swaps the thunder for greased lightning as the film's antagonist, the utterly batsh*t Wasteland Warlord, Dementus.

The latest issue of the magazine takes a deep dive into the madness behind Furiosa, as they sit down with Miller, Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth, and more as they attempt to uncover the behind-the-scenes tales of a movie eagerly anticipated by fans for nearly a decade. Within its pages, the magazine delves into Furiosa's challenging journey to being filmed, introduces a new band of marauders, and reveals the magical chaos on set that Miller has orchestrated again, in a sequel to the most exhilarating, gasoline-drenched cinematic adventure.

The newsstand cover of the article shows the notorious ATJ ready for a fight, standing before Hemsworth's Dementus and his almost-entirely-not environmentally friendly, flame-vomiting monster truck, while the magazine's subscriber cover features a side profile of Furiosa, scrawled over by the illustrator Steve Reeves. In addition to that, the issue is packed with more content. It reportedly features an exclusive scoop on Jerry Seinfeld's exciting new movie about, yes, Pop-Tarts, brings together the main cast of The Sopranos for a roundtable discussion, dives into Alex Garland's Civil War project, faces off with the vampire ballerina Abigail, catches up with the exceptional Andrew Scott to discuss Ripley, goes behind the scenes with Richard Linklater on his comedic thriller about a hitman, creatively named Hit Man, converses with the incomparable Cate Blanchett, and offers much more.

What Is 'Furiosa' About, and When Will it Be Released?

Close

Warner Bros. has now revealed the official plot synopsis for the film, detailing the path Furiosa must take in order to find her way home. Check it out below:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The theatrical premiere of Furiosa is scheduled for May 24.