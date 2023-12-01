The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga trailer and images reveal stunning visuals and a promising cast, with Anya Taylor-Joy as the lead.

Director George Miller maximizes the Australian outback to bring the action to life and showcases Furiosa's character brilliantly.

Anticipation is high for Furiosa, which has the potential to become an iconic action film like its predecessor Mad Max: Fury Road.

Alongside the launch of the stunning debut trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Warner Bros. has just released the first batch of images from the highly anticipated sequel from the visionary director George Miller. Shiny and chrome doesn't even begin to cover it, folks. This film looks eye-poppingly gorgeous. As expected, Anya Taylor-Joy's titular hero features heavily in the imagery as a young Furiosa, whose odyssey we will follow over the course of 15 years within the film, as does an unrecognisable Chris Hemsworth, playing the Biker Warlord Dementus.

As with Mad Max: Fury Road, Miller has made full use of the Australian outback and its vast, open skies for the movie, with the wide-angled shots bring the action to life. The lighting to showcase Furiosa within the cabin of her vehicle is stunning, and just seeing Taylor-Joy in the role is enough to convince fans that she's the perfect choice to carry on the legacy left by Charlize Theron in the 2014 Academy Award-nominated classic, which also starred Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky.

Warner Bros. has now revealed the official plot synopsis for the film, detailing the path Furiosa must take in order to find her way home. Check it out below:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

When is 'Furiosa' Released in Theaters?

Close

Furiosa stands as one of the highly anticipated releases of 2024. If it mirrors the reception of its predecessor in the franchise, we might be on the brink of experiencing the emergence of another Mad Max film, joining the ranks of acclaimed action movies like 1981's The Road Warrior and Fury Road, which came almost out of nowhere to become an iconic film that will be highlighted for generations as one of the finest action films ever made. The theatrical premiere of Furiosa is scheduled for May 24.