The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has struggled at the box office but found success in IMAX theaters.

IMAX continues to boost box office revenue for films like Furiosa and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Furiosa's IMAX haul makes up 15% of the film's global box office total.

“As the world falls around us, how must we brave its cruelties?” This is the question that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga — a movie about hope — begins with. Little did Warner Bros.’ know that this idea would apply to the film’s box office performance as well. As the marketplace falls to hopeless new lows this summer, movies like Furiosa can reliably turn to one thing: IMAX. The immersive format continues to breathe life into the epic action film, which has been struggling since its debut last weekend.

IMAX generated $6 million in global box office revenue this weekend, with Furiosa driving the majority of the business. The movie has grossed $18 million so far from IMAX venues across the world, of which nearly $10 million has come from domestic theaters. Impressively, nearly a third of its total IMAX revenue this weekend, which stands at $5 million, came from 50 screens in Japan. Despite this, Furiosa continued to struggle commercially. Directed by George Miller, the action epic was reportedly produced on a budget of nearly $170 million and has made only $114 million worldwide so far.

Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes grossed $500,000 from IMAX venues this weekend, with the majority of the revenue coming from China. The fourth installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot series has generated $25 million globally from IMAX venues, after four weekends of release. The film continues to provide some respite in a disappointing summer, having earned $140 million domestically, and $337 million worldwide after three full weeks of release.

IMAX Screens Provide a Crisper, Brighter Image

Close

IMAX is widely regarded as the most immersive format to watch a movie in; the format's popularity has soared in recent years thanks mainly to director Christopher Nolan’s sustained endorsement. In 2024, Nolan’s Oppenheimer generated record IMAX grosses, ultimately ending its run with nearly $200 million from IMAX venues worldwide. This year, director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 2 was also particularly successful in IMAX, having made nearly $150 million worldwide from the premium format. It also got a release in the even more premium IMAX 70mm format on around a dozen global screens. Relatively smaller titles such as Civil War and Challengers have also benefited from IMAX releases recently.

Next weekend, the marketplace will hope for a much-needed shot in the arm with Sony debuting Bad Boys: Ride or Die across the world. The fourth installment in the blockbuster action-comedy franchise will also be launched in around 800 IMAX venues in 80 markets. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get IMAX Tickets