Despite glowing reviews and heavy marketing, Furiosa's opening weekend underwhelmed at the global box office.

Elsewhere, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has made $24.1 million in IMAX.

While this Memorial Day weekend has been one of the more underwhelming box office weekends in recent memory, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of great films to see. Particularly in IMAX, which had a strong showing at the global box office. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the latest Mad Max film from director George Miller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, is expected to make $10.5 million globally in the premiere format this weekend across the 4-day Memorial Day weekend. Through Sunday, the epic prequel has made $9.5 million in IMAX.

Domestically, on 403 screens, Furiosa made $5.2 million, 20% of the prequel’s revenue stateside, while other major markets included Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the UK. The film overall made an estimated $58.9 million across all formats globally, which means IMAX accounted for just about a sixth of Furiosa’s profit. Next weekend, the Mad Max film will be opening in Japan and Greece. In other IMAX news, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continues its success as it added another $611 thousand in profit. That brings its total in the format to $24.1 million.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Is the Latest Anticipated Blockbuster to Underwhelm in its Debut Weekend

We still may be trying to comprehend what this long box office weekend means for the rest of the summer, but it's safe to say Furiosa’s opening weekend was unexpectedly underwhelming. Alongside Dune: Part Two, the Mad Max prequel is one of Warner Brothers' biggest releases of the year. While WB's heavy marketing push worked wonders for Dune, it seems to have gone the opposite direction for Mad Max. Despite some glowing review scores, the film came in well below projections. It may not be as polished or fresh as Fury Road, yet Furiosa has its own unique revenge story with the staple Miller action and spectacle you’ve come to expect from the series.

Domestically, Furiosa made less than Fury Road’s $45 million opening weekend. However, other factors at play may need to be considered when talking about this film. The answer could be that Mad Max is still a niche franchise. None of the previous four entries made an outrageous amount at the box office, with Fury Road having made just enough of a profit to justify Furiosa’s existence. It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of legs Furiosa has given the positive word of mouth.

Furiosa was made with IMAX in mind, and it's the type of film that warrants the extra price tag for the format. You can buy your Furiosa IMAX tickets and watch the trailer for the Mad Max prequel below.

