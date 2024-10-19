It would be almost impossible to overstate the sizable impact that George Miller’s work on the Mad Max franchise has had on changing the action genre. By combining elements of Westerns, science fiction thrillers, and social satires, Miller’s original trilogy of films were instantly heralded as cult hits, and then steadily became accepted as legitimate classics within the action genre. After Mad Max: Fury Road became a smash hit and cultural phenomenon, there were certainly very high expectations for where Miller would end up taking the series next. There was speculation that Tom Hardy would return to star as Max in another adventure, but Miller instead chose to create the prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which allowed Anya Taylor-Joy to step into the gritty role that Charlize Theron made iconic in Mad Max: Fury Road. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga created a more definitive continuity for the Mad Max series, which was the perfect creative direction to take a film that was centered on a very different hero.

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Is a Direct Prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores a narrative thread that was left ambiguous in Mad Max: Fury Road regarding the “Green Place,” a Garden of Eden of sorts that Furiosa wants to bring her freed people to. It is clear that Furiosa has a strong connection to this place, as the shot of her kneeling and wailing in Mad Max: Fury Road has become one of the more iconic shots in the franchise. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga shows how a younger Furiosa is captured by the ruthless warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), and forced to rise within the ranks of a young Immortan Joe’s (Lachy Hulme) band of warriors to prove herself. It turns her into a more vulnerable hero, as the story of a lonely child becoming the rebel that takes down a fascist leader becomes even more inspiring in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga makes Mad Max: Fury Road an even stronger movie, as it examines how devoid of compassion Furiosa’s youth was. Viewers may have initially been confused why Furiosa appeared to be cynical in Mad Max: Fury Road, but after seeing the unfortunate fate that her lover Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke) was met with, as well as her traumatic childhood, it makes sense why she would be inherently skeptical of anyone’s intentions. Miller has never been a filmmaker who is interested in fan service, but the brief cameo by Max in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga offers some insight on how he evolved by the time that Mad Max: Fury Road began fifteen years later. There always seemed to be a note of heroism somewhere within Max, but it took Furiosa’s inspiration for him to truly unlock his potential.

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Pays Tribute to Every Mad Max Film​​​​​

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga makes for a great double feature with Mad Max: Fury Road, as it ends with a montage that includes some of the previous film’s most signature action scenes. Although it is really only necessary to see that film to understand the emotional stakes, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga contains thematic allusions to every installment in the Mad Max franchise. It is essentially a grounded revenge thriller like the original Mad Max, examines the war over oil and other resources that was at the center of Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, and even contains some of the heightened absurdity that had made Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome such a campy and entertaining experience.

Although it sadly proved to be a massive disappointment at the box office, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will age very well as one of the best R-Rated action movies of the 2020s. Beyond its incredible scope and impressive performances, Furiosa: A Mad Max Story is a timeless story of perseverance in the face of incredible odds. It’s not exactly like the other Mad Max films, as Furiosa is a different character with more recognizable goals. That being said, it's evident from the connections with the other installments that the film is a massive love letter to the franchise that birthed it.

