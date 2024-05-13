The Big Picture Hideo Kojima and Edgar Wright rave about Furiosa, praising George Miller's vision and storytelling.

Furiosa is hailed as intricate, detailed, and immersive, with Wright comparing it to cinema classics like Ben-Hur.

The highly anticipated blockbuster is set to premiere on May 24, boasting a star-studded cast including Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy.

If you aren't hyped up enough for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, there are some people who think you absolutely should be. As the highly anticipated blockbuster nears its premiere date, some of your favorite filmmakers have already gotten a sneak peek and they have nothing but praise for it. This past weekend, Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid director Hideo Kojima took to social media to celebrate the Mad Max franchise as a whole and single out Furiosa.

In his post, the video game developer seemed thoroughly excited about Furiosa and credited it all to director George Miller's vision — the filmmaker has been at the helm of every installment of the Mad Max saga for the past 45 years. The movie tells the story of what Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) went through in order to become the fierce revolutionary that we see in Mad Max: Fury Road. The story spans 15 years, and according to Kojima, the movie is a masterpiece:

“Witnessed ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga!' This movie, which easily surpasses ‘MAD’ and even past ‘FURY’, is at its ‘MAX’ (masterpiece)! Ever since I saw the first film when I was 16 years old, George Miller has saved me, encouraged me, and changed my way of life countless times. He is my God, and the SAGA that he tells is my Bible.”

Edgar Wright Also Had High Praise for 'Furiosa'

Kojima's reaction mirrors the one of a fellow director, Edgar Wright. The Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director wrote a lengthy post in which he claimed he didn't know "how Dr. George Miller does it." He called the movie "intricate, detailed, and immersive," and compared it to cinema classics like Ben-Hur.

Back when Mad Max: Fury Road premiered, it quickly became a must-watch and is still regarded as one of the best action movies ever made. If we are to believe Kojima and Wright's reports, Miller managed the rare feat of putting out an installment as good as the previous one, and maybe even better. Of course, this didn't come easy: Furiosa has been in development for almost a decade.

Aside from Taylor-Joy, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also features Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder), Charlee Fraser (Anyone But You), Lachy Hulme (Preacher), Tom Burke (The Lazarus Project), Nathan Jones (Mortal Kombat), Angus Sampson (The Lincoln Lawyer) and Matuse (The Fall Guy).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to premiere in theaters on May 24. Grab your tickets below.

