The marketing for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has begun full throttle with new images, and teasers showcasing the vast wasteland and all the vehicular action. The movie led by Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger Furiosa chronicles her early years circling the story to the events of Mad Max: Fury Road. She has not one but two nemeses to face this time around, and while we have seen ample looks of Chris Hemsworth’s as warlord Dementus, the makers have unveiled a new image of the familiar antagonist Immortan Joe.

The image sees a younger Immortan Joe surrounded by his men including People Eater. While Immortan Joe was played by late actor Hugh Keays-Byrne in Fury Road, this time around stepping in his big shoes is Australian actor Lachy Hulme. Immortan Joe has a long history of tormenting people, he’s the tyrannical warlord, the ruler of the V8 Triumvirate, and a god figure of the Cult and his lore runs deep into the Mad Max world.

What’s ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ About?

Furiosa will take fans back in time to see the young girl getting snatched away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and into the hands of Warlord Dementus’ Biker Horde. Furiosa will try to survive and find her way back home as Dementus and Immortan Joe go toe to toe for the Citadel. It was revealed at the recently held CinemaCon that the movie will chronicle different stages of Furiosa’s story as we see her in long hair and a Charlize Theron-esque buzz cut in various marketing materials.

The movie will provide ample franchise’s signature vehicular action, explosions, and an all-round thrilling experience. George Miller directs from a script he co-wrote with Nico Lathouris. With its promise of exceptional visuals, Miller’s storytelling prowess, and compelling performers the feature will be the one to look out for. Along with Taylor-Joy, Hulme, and Hemsworth, the film also cast power-packed performers like Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, and John Howard as The People Eater. Further rounding off the cast are Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa, Furiosa's mother, Quaden Bayles, and Daniel Webber as a War Boy.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga revs into theatres on May 23. You can check out the new image above and get more deets about the film with our guide here.