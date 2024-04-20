The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga features a 15-minute action scene that took over 2 months to film.

The movie, a prequel to Fury Road, stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24.

It may seem unfathomable that the achievements in Mad Max: Fury Road could be topped, but director George Miller and the entire team behind Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may have done exactly that. In speaking with Total Film Magazine, Miller and producer Doug Mitchell revealed that Furiosa contains "one 15-minute action scene that took 78 days to shoot," and featured over 200 stunt performers daily. Outside of the production codename, "Stairway to Nowhere," nothing else specific is known about the scene.

Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy also talked about the sequence, revealing the following:

"George [Miller] and I would have these big conversations about why this particular set-piece was so long. It's because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that's very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit. It's the longest sequence any of us have ever shot. On the day we finished, everybody got a 'Stairway to Nowhere' wine!"

To hear that this sequence is rooted in character, as opposed to the visual spectacle, is certainly encouraging. It has been revealed that Furiosa will follow the main character through three stages. Development and a deeper understanding of Furiosa sounds to be the major focus of Miller's film. This will undoubtedly add some more nuance to the character as she appears in Mad Max: Fury Road, portrayed by Charlize Theron. It's also not hard to predict this scene becoming one of the best action scenes of recent memory. We may all be wanting a 'Stairway to Nowhere' wine by the time we've witnessed this sequence!

What Is 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' About?

Of course, Furiosa is a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, centered on the earlier days of Furiosa. Specifically, the film follows Furiosa's kidnapping from the Green Place of Many Mothers by Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). The rest of the film sees Furiosa attempt to make her way back home. This path back home is anything but easy, and Furiosa is tried in more ways than one.

Outside of Taylor-Joy in the titular role, Chris Hemsworth stars as Dementus, a Warlord who has his own Biker Horde. Lachy Hulme also stars as Immortan Joe, a character fans are sure to remember from Fury Road. Hulme takes over the role from the late Hugh Keays-Byrne. Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, John Howard, Angus Sampson, and Charlee Fraser also star. Given the film's subject and time period, Tom Hardy's Max will likely not appear.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before being released theatrically on May 24. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on Furiosa.